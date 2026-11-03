UFC champion Dricus du Plessis and his new wife, Vasti Spiller, are on their honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

Vasti posted a TikTok showing herself relaxing in an infinity pool when Dricus pulled off an unexpected stunt

South Africans flooded the comments in both English and Afrikaans, cracking up at the newlyweds' dynamic

Dricus du Plessis hilariously crashed his wife Vasti's aesthetic honeymoon video in Greece. Image: Vasti Spiller

Source: Facebook

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis proved he is just as unpredictable outside the octagon as he is inside it. His new wife, Vasti Spiller, found that out the hard way on their honeymoon in Santorini, Greece. On 2 November 2026, Vasti posted a TikTok that quickly had South Africans in stitches. The clip showed her living the dream — champagne in hand, floating in a stunning infinity pool overlooking the Greek island's iconic views. Then Dricus surfaced from underwater directly beside her, spouting like a fountain and completely shattering the peaceful moment.

Dricus keeps Vasti on her toes

It was the kind of move that says everything about the man. Even on a luxury honeymoon, the UFC champion could not resist turning a serene moment into a joke. Vasti, clearly used to his energy, kept her composure — champagne glass still in hand.

The video spread fast, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who found the couple's dynamic both hilarious and endearing. South Africans commented in both English and Afrikaans, many of them teasing that Vasti had certainly signed up for a lifetime of surprises.

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Watch Dricus emerge from the pool in the TikTok clip that had Mzansi laughing:

Mzansi reacts to the newlyweds

The lighthearted clip offered fans a rare, unguarded look at the couple away from the spotlight of championship fights and red carpets — and judging by the response, Mzansi loved every second of it. South Africans had plenty to say in the comments on Vasti's post:

@Marcus die Apteker commented:

"Ons is mal oor jou content! Ons het vir jou ’n DM gestuur (We love your content! We sent you a DM) 😊."

@Ruur wrote:

"Nee man, Dricus 🧡 [No, man, Dricus]."

@Ziancka Calaca added:

"Iemand moet jou op jou tone hou 🍊 [Someone has to keep you on your toes]."

@Gabba reacted:

"This is hysterical."

@Garthberth2a cheered:

"Yster van ons [Iron of ours]."

@user964241995t431 simply said:

"Serving."

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Source: Briefly News