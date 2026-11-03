The seven men accused of killing rapper AKA appeared before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on 3 November 2026

A state witness revealed that R803 455 landed in accused Mzwitemba Gwabeni's FNB account the day after the murders, reportedly paid out to co-accused within hours

Forensic evidence showed several accused received payments on 11 February 2023, with transfers referencing terms like "dividends" and "wedding things"

One of AKA's murder accused was paid R803 455. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Twitter

Seven men accused of murdering rapper AKA were back in the dock at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on 3 November 2026, as prosecutors laid out a trail of suspicious financial transactions allegedly linked to the killing.

AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February 2023, alongside his friend Tibz Motsoane.

FNB witness places accused at airport

A First National Bank witness, Ashley Wilson, testified via camera during the proceedings. Wilson told the court that accused number four, Mzwitemba Gwabeni, used his virtual bank card to make a R28 payment at King Shaka International Airport at 2:54 pm on the day of the murders. Gwabeni is accused of having followed AKA on foot at the airport.

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The more striking detail, however, came the following day. On 11 February 2023, at around 2 pm, a company called Bright Circle (PTY) LTD deposited R803 455 into Gwabeni's FNB account. Within hours, between 6 pm and 8 pm, Gwabeni reportedly distributed portions of that money to other accused, using payment references such as "dividends" and "Gwabs mining."

R803 455 was deposited into one of the accused's bank accounts. Image: MDNnews

Source: Twitter

Detailed payments to co-accused

Capitec Bank forensic investigator Ashley Soomaroo outlined to the court exactly who received what on 11 February 2023. Lindani Ndimande received R33 000 and transferred R10 000 of it to another account, referencing the payment as "Shisela." Malusi Ndimande received R133 000, which was immediately moved to a separate account on the same day. Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi's wife, Hlengiwe Mkhwanazi, received R33 000, with the payment described as "wedding things." Siyabonga Ndimande also received R33 000 and transferred it to an inter-account shortly afterwards.

All seven accused have pleaded not guilty to 19 charges in total, which include two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The trial is set to continue on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

Accused falls asleep in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, an AKA murder accused nodded off at the judge’s bench.

this as slow-motion CCTV of the Florida Road shooting played in court; all seven deny 19 charges during trial.

Source: Briefly News