The 16-year-old has taken another step towards senior international football after progressing through Portugal's youth teams

His latest national team selection comes after an encouraging spell at Under-15 and Under-16 level

A November international assignment could create an interesting family moment involving his famous father

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., has earned his first call-up to Portugal's Under-17 national team. Image: Orhan Çiçek/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., has earned his first call-up to Portugal's Under-17 national team. The 16-year-old has been included in a 23-man squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifying campaign, marking another milestone in his developing football career.

Head coach Filipe Ramos selected the Al Nassr academy forward after his appearances for Portugal's Under-15 and Under-16 teams. His promotion comes as he continues working his way through the country's international youth ranks.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. earns Portugal Under-17 promotion

According to ESPN, Ronaldo Jr. has already made 13 appearances across Portugal's Under-15 and Under-16 teams and scored five goals. He registered two goals in four matches at Under-15 level before adding three goals in nine appearances for the Under-16 side.

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The youngster also plays for Al Nassr's youth academy in Saudi Arabia. He has reportedly scored three goals in seven appearances for the club's youth team this season, according to Portuguese football publication Zerozero.

Portugal's Under-17 fixtures in November

Ronaldo Jr. could make his debut in the upcoming European Championship qualifying matches. Portugal will face Andorra on November 11, Bulgaria on November 14 and Serbia on November 17. All three fixtures form part of the first qualifying round.

Filipe Ramos' team must finish among the top two sides in their group to progress to the next stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo could share training facilities with his son

There is also an interesting possibility involving the youngster's father.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be at Portugal's training facilities during the same international window if he is selected for the senior team's Nations League fixtures against Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17.

The 41-year-old has previously spoken about his son's football ambitions.

"We'll see if he'll be a great player. He's not yet," Ronaldo said, while discussing the youngster's development.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also emphasised that talent must be supported by discipline and hard work.

For now, Ronaldo Jr. has another opportunity to establish himself internationally, with his latest selection providing an important step in his football journey.

Lionel Messi ordered a Sunreef ULTIMA 88 luxury yacht, which is currently under construction at the company’s shipyard in the UAE. Image: gulfnews.com

Source: UGC

Lionel Messi's luxury yacht adds another chapter to his life beyond football

Briefly News previously reported that Lionel Messi ordered an 88-foot luxury yacht from Sunreef Yachts, adding another impressive vessel to his MIM Ocean fleet.

The UAE-built catamaran features five cabins, a spacious master suite and facilities designed for family entertainment, including a dedicated jet ski garage. The vessel is being constructed in Ras Al Khaimah, although its completion date and purchase price have not been disclosed.

The order offers another glimpse into how the Argentine superstar enjoys spending time with his family away from football.

Source: Briefly News