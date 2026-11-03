Former Stokvel actress Dieketseng Mnisi discusses her controversial character Mantuli on Skeem Saam

Mnisi, who joined the soapie 15 years ago reveals the lessons she learned from Mantuli

Viewers of the show recently commented on Mantuli's storyline

'Skeem Saam's Dieketseng Mnisi reflects on playing Mantuli. Image: RoyaltySoapieAward

Source: Getty Images

Legendary actress Dieketseng Mnisi, who's been playing the character of Mantuli for 15 years recently opened up about her journey on the soapie.

Mnisi recently trended on social media when her lookalike was spotted by Skeem Saam on TikTok.

The educational soapie recently welcomed former House of Zwide actor Jeffrey Sekele, who's joined the show as Bra Boikie's brother, Jackson.

The 65-year-old actress revealed in an interview with Daily Sun on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, that the character has taught her to not judge.

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"Playing her has taught me not to judge people quickly, because there's often a story behind their actions," says the star.

Mnisi also shared that Mantuli reminds her of the strength, sacrifices and unconditional love that comes with being a mother.

The soapie shared a clip on its X account of Mnisi's controversial character interview with Jackson (played by Jeffrey Sekele) on 3 November 2026.

Skeem Saam fans react to the current storyline

@Buccaneer4evr said:

"Any show we can watch at 19:30 because this one has lost aura. Nothing make sense anymore."

@Gillywa012 revealed:

"This Boikie storyline doesn’t make sense."

@jobsmokoena replied:

"Does your story make sense to you mara? I thought the Ramasemolas would demand Kwaito take Boikie's daughter as a second wife or something similar, this one of yours is new in SA."

@Ke_NnaTumi said:

"What broke Boikie’s ribs? Kwaito can’t take the fall leska re bhora please."

@dima_onzima wrote:

"Ok. You are saying Boikie's ribs were broken, fine but did the forensic say what was the cause of death?"

@Sophy81759859 responded:

"Your storyline is all over..it is now boring to watch skeem saam..and lesa mbora ka Kwaito please. Give him a break please."

'Skeem Saam' star Dieketseng Mnisi discusses her character as Mantuli. Images: RoyaltySoapieAward and JabuMcdonald

Source: Getty Images

Skeem Saam November Spoiler: Is Mosebjadi pregnant?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans predict that either Mosebjadi or Arabang may be carrying Mr Q's baby.

This comes after the November 2026 teasers shared that the Turfloop Highschool learner will visit the hospital.

Fans of the educational soapie took to social media to comment on Mosebjadi and Mr Q's storylines.

Source: Briefly News