The UK's high potential individual visa list for 2026 to 2027 includes 82 universities, with none located on the African continent

Graduates of listed institutions can relocate to the UK without a job offer or employer sponsorship, with the route capped at 8,000 applications

African nationals who graduated from one of the listed foreign universities within the last five years remain eligible to apply

No African university is included on the list. Image: Hiraman and Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Not a single African university appears on the UK's 2026 high potential individual (HPI) visa-eligible institutions list. The list, which covers the application period from 1 November 2026 to 31 October 2027, names 82 universities from around the world, none of which are based in Africa.

The HPI visa allows graduates of eligible institutions to live and work in the UK for up to two years, or three years for PhD holders, without needing a job offer or employer sponsorship beforehand. Applications are capped at 8,000 for the current cycle. Eligible qualifications must be equivalent to a UK bachelor's, postgraduate or doctoral degree and must have been awarded within the last five years.

African nationals are not excluded from the visa entirely. Those who attended one of the 82 listed institutions outside the continent may still apply, provided they meet the English language and personal savings requirements.

No South African university made the list either. Image: ntslsk

Source: Getty Images

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African universities left off the list

Business Insider Africa drew attention to the omission on 2 November 2026, noting that the list is drawn from global university rankings. Critics have long argued that African institutions are disadvantaged in such rankings due to underfunding and limited international research partnerships, rather than a lack of academic talent.

The reaction online was sharp, with many pointing to what they see as a contradiction: African graduates regularly fill critical roles in the UK's healthcare and engineering sectors, yet their home universities are deemed ineligible.

View the Instagram video below:

Africans react to the UK visa snub

Comments on the post reflected a mixture of frustration and defiance:

@akitikorikay wrote:

"Do we need their approval? Yet we lead their institutions and succeed.😂"

@akerelemide said:

"African universities need investment"

@molleloa17 added:

"Yet you run to African graduates to fill vacancies in your healthcare and engineering fields 🤷♀🤷♀🙄🙄"

@empress_meme_isa shared:

"The UK's healthcare system was built on the back of African talent. Honestly, good riddance. It's time for African professionals to focus on rebuilding the continent and creating opportunities at home. If the UK wants to close its doors, let them. 🌍✨"

@mlambani_e.d noted:

"Their universities are doing well courtesy of hardworking African students. Of course our institutions lack funding and proper visionary leaders."

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Source: Briefly News