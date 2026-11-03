Ellen DeGeneres shared an emotional video tribute after the death of her longtime executive producer Matthew Wright

Matt Wright spent around 16 years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and reportedly won multiple Emmy Awards during his tenure

His family launched a GoFundMe to cover unexpected costs, revealing he and his husband Justin had both been laid off before his passing

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to longtime producer Matt Wright following his death at the age of 52. Image: Warner Bros Entertainment

Source: Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres is heartbroken following the passing of Matthew "Matt" Wright, her longtime executive producer, who died at the age of 52. In an emotional outdoor video filmed by the water on an overcast day, the talk show host paid tribute to the man she called "the glue to our entire family at the Ellen Show."

The news of Wright's death was confirmed on Monday after his family announced a GoFundMe campaign to help cover what they described as "unexpected costs." According to the campaign description, he passed away while "working remotely from Los Angeles," though his family did not disclose the cause of death, calling the loss an "unfathomable tragedy."

Ellen's farewell to her beloved producer

In the selfie-style tribute video, which shifted from a sombre farewell into a warm montage of archival talk-show clips, Ellen struggled to find words to express her grief.

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"He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time. He was smart. He was kind. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the Ellen Show."

She also noted that the two had been in the midst of planning a new project together at the time of his death.

"We were working on a project to do together that we were supposed to start. Anyway, we’re gonna miss him."

Ellen also drew a poignant connection between Wright and the late DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who passed away in 2022.

"He and Twitch were so close. So now he and Twitch are together, dancing and laughing.”

The archival footage woven into the tribute captured the playful dynamic between the two, including a beloved segment called "Strong Opinions with Matt," where Wright aired his frustrations about restaurant etiquette, and comedic sketches where he appeared in costume and character on stage.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

GoFundMe reveals financial strain before his death

His family opened up in the GoFundMe description about the financial hardship the Wrights had been facing. Matt and his husband Justin Wright, who was also a producer on the show, were both laid off earlier this summer. The campaign was set up to assist the family in managing the financial burden that followed his sudden death.

Wright spent approximately 16 years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and is said to have earned multiple Emmy Awards during his time there. He and Justin had been a recognisable pair both on-screen and behind the scenes, with their relationship occasionally woven into the fabric of the show's comedy segments.

Ellen’s wife was hospitalised

Ellen rushed her wife to the hospital, and doctors right away disclosed to them that Portia had a burst appendix after tests.

Portia was treated and discharged from the hospital and is now recuperating at home.

Source: Briefly News