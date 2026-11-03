Canada announced major changes to how it assesses job offers under its Express Entry immigration system

The update removes the requirement for a Labour Market Impact Assessment to qualify for a job offer under Express Entry

The changes affect several immigration programmes, including the Federal Skilled Workers Programme and the Canadian Experience Class

Canada announces new Express Entry rules. Image: Grant Faint and FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

Canada is overhauling a key part of its immigration process for foreign workers, with significant changes to its Express Entry system taking effect on 3 November 2026.

What is changing under Express Entry

The biggest shift is that applicants will no longer need a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) for a job offer to count towards their Express Entry profile. Under the new rules, holding an LMIA will also no longer earn applicants additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points or give their profile any priority in the selection queue.

Job offers will also be more flexible going forward. Positions can be new or existing roles, and applicants can work with any employer, not just those specifically tied to previous permit conditions. Immigration officers will, however, still evaluate whether a job offer is genuine before it is accepted.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Anyone who already has a job offer in their profile should update it before 3 November 2026. The system will automatically recalculate existing profiles once the changes come into force, though this process could take up to two weeks. Invitation rounds will be paused during that period.

How to update your profile during the transition

While the rules change on 3 November, the online system will not immediately reflect the update. Applicants with a job offer but no LMIA will still need to select "yes" under the LMIA question in their profile and enter a placeholder LMIA number of 00000, with an issuance date of 2026-01-01 and an expiry date of 2029-01-01.

For those with a new arranged employment offer, the profile must include the start date, employer name and address, the relevant National Occupational Classification (NOC) code, and an LMIA number where applicable.

A valid job offer must be recent, in writing, and detail pay, duties and working conditions. It cannot come from an embassy, high commission or consulate in Canada, and a work permit alone does not qualify as a job offer.

Foreign workers will be assessed differently going forward. Image: Gabriel Mello

Source: Getty Images

Who benefits and what stays the same

Under the Federal Skilled Workers Programme, a valid job offer must still be full-time, continuous, paid and non-seasonal, with a minimum of 30 hours per week and at least one year of employment guaranteed upon permanent residency approval. The offer must fall within NOC TEER categories 0, 1, 2 or 3.

In cases where an LMIA is still required, the responsibility for obtaining it falls entirely on the employer, not the applicant. There are only two situations where an employer is exempt: if the applicant has already worked full-time for them on an LMIA-based permit, or if the role is categorised as LMIA-exempt.

The changes apply across several programmes, including the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, the Canadian Experience Class and the Provincial Nominee Programme.

Read the full details here.

More Briefly News stories on job permits

Belgium recruits skilled South Africans with salaries up to R92,800, signing bonuses and 42 days off, as a new partnership targets technicians and artisans.

Asylum seekers and refugees have different legal statuses in South Africa. Here’s what their permits mean, what rights they have and how refugee status works.

Canada has introduced a temporary policy letting foreign work permit holders enrol in courses of six months or less without a study permit until 31 December 2027.

Source: Briefly News