South Africa's National Consumer Commission issued a safety recall for 77 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid vehicles over a software defect

The fault affects the Motor Generator Electronic Control Unit, which can cause unexpected power loss at high speeds

Affected RAV4 owners can visit any authorised Toyota dealership for a free software update to fix the issue

A family and a car salesman inside a car dealership. Images: ruizluquepaz/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) has recalled 77 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) after identifying a software defect capable of causing sudden power loss while driving at freeway speeds.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between 2 April and 3 September 2026 and have been distributed across the country.

The software fault explained

At the heart of the recall is the vehicle's Motor Generator Electronic Control Unit (MG-ECU). In certain units, the MG-ECU fails to complete its motor initialisation sequence correctly, leaving the high-speed motor control mode unavailable.

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When a driver reaches speeds that require this mode, warning lights appear on the dashboard and the hybrid management system either drops into a restricted "fail-safe" mode or shuts down entirely. A complete shutdown at freeway speeds removes all propulsion from the vehicle, raising the risk of a serious high-speed collision.

Toyota owners affected by the recall can bring their vehicles to any authorised Toyota dealership, where technicians will carry out a complimentary software update to resolve the initialisation bug at no charge.

Part of a wider recall wave

According to the recall report, the RAV4 notice is one of several safety interventions currently being coordinated by the NCC, which recently announced campaigns covering 879 commercial and passenger vehicles nationwide. These include a recall of 482 Toyota Hino 700 Series heavy truck tractors, as well as precautionary inspections for units in the Audi Q3 and Hyundai Santa Fe MX5 HEV ranges.

The NCC urged all South African motorists to take recall notices seriously and contact their respective dealerships promptly.

South Africans had plenty to say about the news on social media:

@Mlotshwa Magdelina wrote:

"Imagine if it was a Haval, Cherry or Jetour 😂😂😂"

@Refiloe Nicolas Rantekoa said:

"We are still waiting for China car recalls. But we see different... 🤣🤣🤣"

@Nomsa Beka added:

"It was Ford, now Toyota 🤔🤔🤔. If it was our own Chinese car, it'll be the talk of the year 💃💃💃"

@Lethabo Moremi joked:

"I keep saying that Toyota has joined the chat."

@Lester Granville Voorby offered some perspective:

"Some people don't understand what a recall is. At least they're fixing the problem and don't leave their customers in the dark."

@Tšepo Mofokĕng confessed:

"😮 I convinced myself that it is a safe choice; better stick with my German kind."

@Neyola Banks Ndaba laughed:

"When I was about to go and book a test drive 🤣🤣🤣"

A red Toyota vehicle. Images: photosvit/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News