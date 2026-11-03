Attorney Nadine Meintjies and a male companion were found shot dead inside a Toyota Urban Cruiser in Johannesburg on Monday

Police arrived at the Klipspruit West off-ramp to find the vehicle riddled with bullet holes in the driver's door

A double murder case has been opened as police work to establish a motive and identify those responsible

Attorney Nadine Meintjies was shot dead in Johannesburg. Image: @Abramjee/X and Tchandrou NITANGA

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Police are investigating a double murder after two people were killed inside a stationary vehicle at the Klipspruit West off-ramp in Johannesburg on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area and arrived to find a Toyota Urban Cruiser with multiple bullet holes in the driver's door. Inside the vehicle were a woman in the driver's seat and a man seated beside her in the front passenger seat. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

Nadine Meintjies confirmed dead at scene

Emergency services were called to the scene but could do nothing for the two occupants. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mudau confirmed that paramedics declared both victims dead at the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The female victim was subsequently identified as attorney Nadine Meintjies. The identity of the male victim has not yet been released by police.

Motive still unknown as investigation continues

A case of two counts of murder has been opened, and investigators are working to piece together the events that led to the attack. No suspects have been arrested, and police have not confirmed a motive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this stage, with authorities yet to establish what brought the two individuals to the off-ramp or who may have been responsible for the attack.

See X post from Yusuf Abramjee here:

Krugersdorp lawyer shot

In similar news, 35-year-old Krugersdorp lawyer Chinette Gallichan was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD in a gruesome murder that left many stunned. Her death is suspected to have been a hit, and the South African Police Service has opened a murder investigation. Witnesses say the attacker shot her at close range just after she got out of her car. The suspect then fled on foot before escaping in a waiting vehicle. Colleagues have remembered her, and it has also emerged that she was an athlete who had participated in several marathons.

Justice Minister sends condolences after the murder

Briefly News also reported that the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has condemned the killing of a 35-year-old attorney, Chinette Gallichan, who was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD. Kubayi said she was shocked by the killing and stressed that violence cannot be accepted as a means of resolving disputes. She said the justice system exists to provide lawful and structured mechanisms for dispute resolution and urged individuals to rely on legal processes and institutions.

Source: Briefly News