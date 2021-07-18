Who is Elly McConnell? 13 facts about Mitch McConnell's daughter

Elly McConnell is the child of Kentucky's senior US senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Much of the news about Mitch tends to focus on his role in public office. Once in a while, his personal life appears under scrutiny. Most of the time, the questions fans ask revolve around Mitch's daughters, Elly, Claire, and Porter McConnell. Who is Elly McConnell?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters following the weekly Senate policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

Mitch McConnell's daughter Elly McConnell leads a very private life. Here are interesting facts about her life.

Profile summary

Real name Eleanor McConnell Other names Elly Gender Female Year of birth 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Kentucky, USA Current residence Kentucky, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Mother Sherrill Redmon Father Mitch McConnell Stepmother Elaine Chao Paternal grandfather Addison Mitchell "A.M." McConnell II Paternal grandmother Julia Odene "Dean" Siblings 2

Interesting facts about Mitch McConnell's daughter Elly McConnell

Elly McConnell maintains a highly private lifestyle, keeping details about her personal life largely undisclosed. While limited information is available, here are a few known aspects concerning her life and family.

1. She is Mitch's eldest daughter

Elly is the firstborn daughter of Mitch McConnell and Sherrill Lynn Redmon. Mitch and Redmon are currently not together, as they divorced in 1980.

2. She is in her 50s

How old is Mitch McConnell's daughter? Going by her year of birth, Elly McConnell's age is 51 years. She was born in 1972 in Kentucky, USA.

3. She has two siblings

How many children does Mitch McConnell have? Mitch is a father of three, Elly, Claire, and Porter. Claire was born in 1976 and is the second born. She was a teacher at the Hawthorne Valley School in New York.

Porter is the lastborn daughter, who was born in 1979. Mitch McConnell’s relationship with his daughters is close as he raised the three girls after getting full custody when he divorced his wife.

4. Her sister Porter McConnell is active in politics

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell hugs his daughter Porter as his wife U. S. Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao applauds. Photo: Mark Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Her sister Porter McConnell is more involved in politics and action. According to her LinkedIn page, she used to work as a legislative aide for a state senator in Massachusetts. She has also served on the boards of various foundations and global organizations, including ONE Campaign and Oxfam America.

She is the campaign director for Take on Wall Street, an organization that works to overhaul the financial system.

5. She is a Kentucky native

Elly McConnell was born in Kentucky, which happens to be where her father won the 1984 title of the first Republican against Walter Dee Huddleston of the Democratic Party.

6. Her father is a senator

Her father, Mitch McConnell, is a well-known politician who has been a US Senator from Kentucky since 1985. He belongs to the Republican Party.

McConnell has held several Senate leadership posts, including Minority Whip from 2003 to 2007, Minority Leader from 2007 to 2015, and Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021. He is well-known for his conservative political views and strategic strategy.

7. Her father underwent triple heart bypass surgery

McConnell underwent triple heart bypass surgery in February 2003 at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, due to blocked arteries. He also established the James Madison Center for Free Speech, a legal defence organization based in Washington, D.C.

8. Her mother was a feminist

Who is Elly McConnell’s mother? Eleanor's mother is Sherrill Redmon. She was a feminist scholar in Massachusetts and the head of the Women's History Archives' Sophia Smith Collection in the early 1990s.

She was a key figure in The Voices of Feminism, which aimed to showcase women's diversity to fight for social justice with other women, such as Gloria Steinem.

9. Her stepmother Elaine is also in the political field

Mitch McConnell waits to be sworn in with his wife, Elaine Chao, at the U.S. Capitol on January 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum-Pool

Source: Getty Images

After her parents divorced, her father went ahead and remarried. He tied the knot with Elaine Chao in 1993. Elaine served as the secretary of the Department of Labor and Department of Transportation during the reign of President George W. Bush.

She also served as the secretary of the Department of Transportation during President Donald Trump's era.

10. She is an environmentalist

Eleanor has not taken after her father's political shoes but is instead an environmentalist. You will find her in various movements that all involve protecting the environment.

11. She enjoys leading a low-key lifestyle

Although her father frequently graces the screens due to his career, his daughter Elly appears to lead the complete opposite lifestyle. She has managed to lead a private life away from the public eye. As a result, details about Elly McConnell's husband are not known.

12. Her father is a multi-millionaire

How much is McConnell worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mitch McConnell has an estimated net worth of $35 million. He has held the positions of Minority and Majority Leader, establishing himself as the longest-serving Senator in Kentucky's history.

In 2007, McConnell inherited a sum ranging from $5 to $25 million, resulting in a significant boost to his net worth alongside his wife, Elaine, following the passing of Elaine's mother.

This increased his wealth, making him one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

13. She is not active on any social media platforms

Elly is not active on any social media platforms. This makes it hard to determine Mitch McConnell's daughter's photos.

Unlike most celebrity children, Mitch McConnell's daughter, Elly McConnell, loves to live her life away from the public eye. She enjoys being under the radar, rightfully so for security reasons too.

