What happened to Alison Berns, Howard Stern's ex-wife? Learn more here

Thanks to his blunt persona, American radio and television personality Howard Stern is no stranger to the limelight or controversy. His ex-wife, Alison Berns, is considerably less well known, but fans are curious to know where she ended up after her marriage to the star ended. Here is what we know.

Despite having met while they were both young and marrying shortly after, the relationship was not meant to last, and both went on to marry other people. What is Howard Stern's ex-wife doing now? Here is her profile summary before we detail what her life looks like these days.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alison Berns Simon Date of birth 26 May 1954 Age 69 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Newton, Massachusetts, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Old Westbury, New York, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to David Scott Simon (2001) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 168 cm Hair colour Dirty blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Mr and Mrs Robert Berns Children Emily Beth Stern, Ashley Jade Stern, and Deborah Jennifer Stern Profession Former actor, mental health professional Education Columbia University, Boston University, Newton North High School Native language English Net worth $50 million

Sources like Alison Berns’ Wiki and others do not disclose specific facts about her life, such as whether she has any siblings or details on her life separate from her prior famous marriage to Howard. Here is what we do know, though.

Alison Berns’ age

Born on 26 May 1954, Alison will be 69 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Is Howard Stern still with Alison?

The former couple allegedly first met at Boston University, but the exact year has yet to be established. Howard and Alison wed in 1978, but their relationship was not meant to last, and they separated in October 1999 before finalising their divorce in 2001.

Alison Berns’ spouse

Alison Berns’ husband today is David Scott Simon. The couple got married within the same year Alison finalised her divorce, 2001.

Alison Berns’ children

Alison shares three children with her ex-partner: Emily Beth Stern, Ashley Jade Stern, and Deborah Jennifer Stern. Ashley is a nurse practitioner, Emily is an actress, and Deborah is a former actress who now runs a consulting firm.

Alison Berns’ height

Standing at 168 cm, the reclusive figure is considerably smaller than her ex-husband. Howard towers at 196 cm.

What does Alison Stern do for a living?

Sources vary on her occupation, being reported as a psychotherapist or social worker. However, despite her unconfirmed niche, she is seemingly still within her line of studies as a mental health professional.

Alison Berns’ education

Alison studied social work at Columbia University, to which she graduated successfully. She also studied at Boston University and was a student at Newton North High School prior.

Alison Berns’ net worth

Alison Berns’ net worth is reported differently by multiple sources. But, the figure's most commonly reported net worth is $50 million.

What is Beth Stern's net worth?

Beth Stern is Howard's current wife, and the couple wed in 2008. Her net worth is reported to be anywhere between $1.5 million and $50 million. Howard's net worth is most reported as $650 million.

Alison Berns is more reclusive than her famous ex-husband, but she seems to enjoy a life outside the limelight.

