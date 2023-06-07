The life story of Henry Daniel Moder: age, bio, profiles, net worth

Julia Roberts’ children may not be as well known as the actress, but their famous parents brought widespread general interest in their lives. Her son, Henry Daniel Moder, is one of her three children that became instantly famous once introduced to the world. Where is Henry Daniel Moder now, and what do we know about his life?

Henry Daniel Moder is pictured on the streets of Manhattan in 2009 in New York City. Photo: Marcel Thomas and Ray Tamarra

Source: Getty Images

Although Julia and Daniel, her husband of over two decades, rarely discuss their children publicly, they frequently post about their children online, giving us a glimpse into their lives. Here is a summary of Henry Daniel Moder’s biography before we detail what we know.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Henry Daniel Moder Date of birth 18 June 2007 Age 16 years as of June 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Current residence USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Hair colour Dirty blonde Parents Julia Fiona Roberts and Daniel Richard Moder Siblings Phinnaeus Moder and Hazel Moder (twins) Native language English

Henry Daniel Moder’s school commute made headlines in May 2021, as his father posted a video of him skateboarding to school with the caption 'morning commute. Although Julia Roberts’ children are now a far cry from the babies fans we are used to seeing, some still reacted with fear for the adolescent's safety.

How old was Julia Roberts when she met her husband?

The actress met her now-husband when she was around 33, in early 2000, while filming The Mexican alongside Brad Pitt. Julia and Daniel were both in committed relationships then but split from their respective partners and wed in July 2002 at the actress's ranch in New Mexico.

The family is close-knit. Photo: @modermoder on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How many biological children does Julia Roberts have?

The couple shares three children, Henry, along with twins Phinnaeus and Hazel. Although all three are now in their teenage years, they remain incredibly private about their personal lives and do not seem to have their own social media platforms.

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder happy?

Considering the couple is one of the longest-running in Hollywood, many want to know their secret to a lasting, happy marriage. According to a quote made by Julia during an interview with E! News, the key is as simple as 'making out'.

Daniel’s Instagram page mostly has his wife and kids featured. Photo: @modermoder on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Julia Roberts’ net worth?

Julia Roberts’ net worth of a whopping $250 million is thanks to her decades-long career in Hollywood and multiple box-office hits. Her husband, Daniel Moder’s net worth is most widely reported at $10 million.

How old is Henry Moder?

Henry was born on 18 June 2007 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, and his parents gushed that he was a healthy 8 lbs, 8 oz at the time of his birth. Henry Daniel Moder’s age is 16 at the time of writing.

Many details about Henry Daniel Moder's life still need to be discovered since he does not involve himself in the public eye. More information will likely become available as he becomes older and more involved in the spotlight.

