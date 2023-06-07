The untold story of Christy Neal, comedian Link Neal's wife

Christy Neal is best known for being the wife of comedian Link Neal. He is one half of the Rhett & Link internet comedy duo who run the Good Mythical Morning YouTube comedy series. Christy is not fond of the spotlight, although she is married to a famous husband. What does she do?

Link Neal has been best friends with Rhett McLaughlin since they were first grader kids. They are now successful business partners with millions of fans who enjoy their comedic content. They have also built loving families away from the spotlight. Rhett has been married to Jessica Jane since 2001, while Neal is with his long-term wife, Christy.

Christy Neal's profiles summary and bio

Full name Christy White Neal Date of birth 13th May Age Not known Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence La Crescenta-Montrose, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Religion Christian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Comedian Link Neal (2000 to present) Children Three, including Lando James, Charles Lincoln, and Lilian Grace Profession Stay-at-home mom Known for Being the wife of comedian Link Neal Social media Instagram

Who is Link Neal married to?

Who is Link's wife? The comedian is married to Christy Neal. The couple met during Link's sophomore year of college at a roller-skating rink. The comedian attended North Carolina State University, where he graduated in 2001 with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Christy Neal and Link Neal tied the knot in 2000 in Kinston, North Carolina, in their early 20s. Before making their union official, the couple attended premarital counselling to prepare for marital commitment.

Christy Neal's age

Christy Neal's birthday is 13th May, but her year of birth is unknown. She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Christy Neal's children

She has two sons and a daughter with comedian Link Neal. Their daughter Lilian Grace was born on 31st March 2003 in North Carolina, their son Charles Lincoln Neal IV was born in 2005, and their son Lando James was born on 23rd February 2010.

The couple named their lastborn son after Lando Calrissian, a character from Star Wars. Christy Neal's spouse and kids reside in La Crescenta-Montrose, Los Angeles, California, where Neal and his business partner Rhett run the Mythical Entertainment production company.

Link Neal's children have been kept out of the spotlight, but he occasionally shares a glimpse of them on Instagram. In January 2020, he took them skiing on Mammoth Mountain. He also shared a picture of the family tubing and snowboarding at Wood Park City in April 2023.

What does Christy Neal do?

Link Neal's wife is a stay-at-home mom and describes herself as the CEO of her household. She previously worked as a homeschool mom for ten years.

Christy Neal's net worth

Christy has an approximate worth of between $500,000 and $1 million. Her husband, Link Neal, is estimated to be worth $20 million. Link and Rhett McLaughlin are some of the highest-paid YouTube stars in the world. They earned a combined $18 million in 2019 and $20 million in 2020.

Christy Neal's house

In 2015, Christy and her husband bought a remodelled 1960 home with an intermediate architectural design in the La Crescenta suburb of Los Angeles. The 3,638 sq foot residence cost them $1.265 million, and it features three bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, a large master suite, and a backyard pool. Their home is a few miles from Rhett's residence in the same La Crescenta neighbourhood.

Christy Neal's injury

Link Neal's wife sustained a brain injury in 2016 after a bad fall. In April 2019, she appeared on an episode of Ask Science Mike's podcast on Spotify titled Living with Brain Injury with Christy Neal to address her experience.

Christy was leaving Trader Joe's grocery store when she accidentally walked into a tree branch in the parking lot and fell. She did not immediately experience the symptoms of post-concussion syndrome until a day later. She started having insomnia and anxiety and had to stop homeschooling her kids.

Is Link from GMM still married?

Link is still married to his wife of 23 years, Christy Neal. The YouTube star does not shy away from expressing his love for his wife publicly and regularly posts her on his social media pages.

Did Rhett and Link actually get vasectomies?

The comedy duo and long-term friends visited urologist Michael J Hyman in August 2017 to get vasectomies together. They shared the moment in an episode of Good Mythical Morning. Link is a father of three, while Rhett McLaughlin and his wife, Jessica Lane, have two sons, Locke McLaughlin and Shepherd McLaughlin.

Link and Christy Neal's long-term marriage continues to motivate aspiring couples. Despite tying the knot while young, their union is still strong two decades later.

