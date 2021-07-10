Rhett Mclaughlin bio: age, height, net worth and salary, children

The self styled 'Internetainer', Rhett Mclaughlin has created a big name for himself in the internet entertainment industry. Rhett is popularly known as the co-creator and host of the YouTube series Good Mythical Morning alongside Charles Lincoln Neal III. Other than that, he is also an actor, musician and author. In this article, we find out what there is to know about him.

He is not only a young and successful entrepreneur; this is a man wearing many hats. The article below contains many other interesting facts, including his birthday, age, height, salary, career and profile. Join us as we take a look at his fascinating life.

Rhett McLaughlin's biography summary

Name: Rhett James Mclaughlin

Rhett James Mclaughlin Date of birth: October 11, 1977

October 11, 1977 Rhett Mclaughlin's age: 44 as of 2021

44 as of 2021 Place of birth: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Gender: Male

Male Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Parents: Jim, Diane

Jim, Diane Rhett Mclaughlin wife: Jesse Mclaughlin

Jesse Mclaughlin Children: Locke, Shepherd

Locke, Shepherd Place of residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Language: English

English Religion: Christian

Christian Rhett Mclaughlin height: 6'7" (2.01m)

6'7" (2.01m) Weight: 90kg (198 pounds)

90kg (198 pounds) Occupation: Comedian, actor, musician and author

Comedian, actor, musician and author Instagram: @rhettmc

@rhettmc Facebook: Rhett and Link

How old is Rhett Mclaughlin?

He was born on October 11, 1977, in Macon, Georgia, USA. Rhett Mclaughlin's parents are called Jim and Diane. His star sign is Libra, and as of 2021, he will be turning 44. He has an older brother named Cole.

When he was three, his father got a job as a professor of law at Campbell University. The family moved to Thousand Oaks, California. Then, in 1984, his family moved to Buies Creek, North California, where he met his now long time friend, Lincoln Neal.

Education

He attended the Buies Creek Elementary School, where they became friends after they were held at recess for writing the words 'hel' and 'dam' wrong on their desks. They spent their childhood colouring photos of mythical beasts. Little did they know that that was their defining moment as friends.

They continued their education through college, where they studied engineering at the North Carolina State University. They would later quit their jobs as engineers to make videos full time.

Who is Rhett Mclaughlin's wife?

The YouTube comedian found the love of his life in Jesse Mclaughlin. The pair got married in 2001 and have two children. Rhett Mclaighlin's children are named Locke and Shepherd. The family prefers to keep their private life out of the limelight, which is why Jesse does not appear on her husband's YouTube videos.

Career

Even as children, Rhett and Link were very creative, starring in skits and making interviews of each other as other characters. By the time they were 14, they had already written their first screenplay titled Gutless Wonders. They shot several scenes before abandoning the project.

They created their first YouTube channel titled Rhett & Link in 2006. Since then, the channel has acquired over 5 million subscribers. In 2008, they began another channel titled Good Mythical Morning, which gained popularity quickly. In the videos, they try various brands of items rating them from best to worst. So far, the channel has more than 17 million subscribers.

Are Rhett and Link religious?

In one of their episodes, they explained that although they were both Christians, their content is not religious. In other episodes, they took to share their stories of how they went from being committed Christians working in professional ministry to doubting God's very existence. As a result, the pair faced backlash. They released their response in an interview on a channel titled, A Conversation With.

How tall is Rhett Mclaughlin?

Like his mother, who is 5'10", he is also very tall. He stands at 6 feet and 6 inches. He also weighs 90 kilograms, and his eye colour changes from green to blue. At the time of writing this article, he has shoulder-length brown blonde hair.

What is Rhett McLaughlin salary?

Rhett and Link both earn a hefty amount from their YouTube Channels. They have an estimated value of a whopping $30 million. So exactly what is Rhett's net worth? The renowned comedian is worth approximately $20 million, having his YouTube channel as the primary source of income.

So there you have it! All the top details about Rhett McLaughlin's biography. The relationship he has with his best friend Link is pure goals! We wish them all the best in their endeavours.

