Ty Christian Harmon is an American scriptwriter. Unlike his family, the celebrity chose to build a career behind the cameras. Most of his family members are doing great in America's entertainment industry.

Ty has a lot in common with his elder brother. One of their passions is making movies, and they work together when opportunities come their way. Furthermore, they work hard for their success instead of relying on their parent's fame.

Ty Christian Harmon's biography

Ty Christian Harmon's age is 29 years. He was born on 25th June 1992 in Burbank, California, USA. How tall is Ty Christian Harmon? He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and the youngest child in his family.

Ty Christian's family

Hollywood stars Sean Thomas Harmon and Ty Christian Harmon are siblings. The brothers went to Notre Dame High, and Sean chose acting and film directing while Ty went for writing scripts.

Most of Ty Christian's paternal relatives are celebrities. His parents, Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber, have been married for more than 30 years. Mark is an actor, movie director, and producer, while Pam is an actress and model.

Mark's sisters, Kelly Jean Harmon and Sharon Kristin Nelson, are Hollywood actresses. Kristin Nelson's children are doing well in the entertainment industry. The father of Kristin's children is her late celebrity singer Ricky Nelson.

Ty's grandfather, Thomas Dudley Harmon, played for the University of Michigan's Wolverine football team from 1938 to 1940. During World War II, Dudley left football to work for the US Air Force as a bomber pilot. He survived a plane crash in the South American jungle.

The plane had six passengers, but only Dudley came out alive. Meanwhile, Ty's dad has a limp because he also played football from 1970 to 1973 and sustained an injury. His mother, Elyse Knox, was America's top model, actress, and fashion designer in the 90s.

Ty Christian's career

What does Ty Christian Harmon do for a living? He is a scriptwriter, and Sean directed his first film, Catholic Schoolgirl Chainsaw Showdown, in 2012. It is a combination of horror and action written by Ty. Sean also featured in his father's NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service series as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Leroy is a former US Marine sniper. Is Mark Harmon a real Marine? He has never been a soldier.

Ty Christian's news

Who is Ty Christian Harmon dating? He has never publicly introduced a woman as his girlfriend or wife. Ty has never hit the headlines over anything and is not on social media. His net worth is unknown to the public, but his father is worth $100 million.

Where can you find Ty Christian Harmon's photos? Ty Christian Harmon's pictures' are rare because of his secretive lifestyle. Many people who know the family wonder why there are no latest Ty Christian Harmon pictures online.

Ty Christian Harmon is one of the most secretive Hollywood celebrities' children. His brother often updates the public about his life on social media.

