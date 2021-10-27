Boston Russell is very known for being the son of the veteran Hollywood stars Kurt Russell and Season Hubley. His kinship is well recognized in the world of entertainment, but he chose to take the back seat. What made him shun life in front of the camera? What does he do? Here is all you need to know about him.

Boston Russell is the son of actor Kurt Russell and actress Season Hubley. Photo: @celebs_of_world

Source: Twitter

Kurt’s son with singer Season Hubley became a celebrity as soon as he was born because his father had already established his name in the American entertainment scene. He was a Disney star, and therefore most of his personal life was out in public. However, his son Boston was not fascinated by the fame and chose not to follow his family’s long history of embracing the Hollywood sensation.

Boston Russell's profile summary and bio

Full name: Boston Oliver Grant Russell

Boston Oliver Grant Russell Date of birth: 16th February, 1980

16th February, 1980 Boston Russell’s age: 41 years old in 2021

41 years old in 2021 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Gender: Male

Male Boston Russell’s wife: Not known

Not known Boston Russell’s parents: Dad Kurt Russell and mom Season Hubley

Dad Kurt Russell and mom Season Hubley Sisters and brothers: Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson, and Kate Hudson

Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson, and Kate Hudson Granddad : Bing Russell

: Bing Russell Alma mater : University of California, Santa Barbara

: University of California, Santa Barbara Known for: Being the son of veteran actor Kurt Russell

Being the son of veteran actor Kurt Russell Instagram: @bosshog300

@bosshog300 Facebook: @Boston Russell

Early life and family

Boston (far left) with his brother Oliver, dad Kurt and brother Wyatt. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

How old is Boston Russell? He was introduced to the world on 16th Feb 1980 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 41 years old in 2021. Who is Boston Russell's mother? He is the son of actress and artist Season Hubley while his dad is veteran actor Kurt Russell.

Kurt and Hubley tied the knot in 1979 and went their separate ways in 1983. After the failure of his first marriage, his dad started dating actress Goldie Hawn soon after. The beautiful couple has been together for over 40 years but has never officiated the union.

Kurt Russell junior has a great relationship with his stepmother, Goldie, as they are often spotted together. He also shares a tight bond with his two half brothers and a sister including, Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson, and Kate Hudson.

Boston pictured with his stepmother Goldie Hawn. Photo: @BG004/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Boston Russell’s disability

There were speculations that Kurt Junior had an unspecified health impairment growing up. The ailment took long to heal, which forced his mother, Hubley, to quit her profession for a while to look after him. However, neither the celebrity son nor his folks have confirmed the rumours.

Is Boston Russell married?

It is hard to tell whether Kurt Russell junior is married or not and fans are only left to draw conclusions. On the other hand, his siblings Kate, Oliver, and Wyatt, have been in public relationships and have kids.

What does Boston Russell do for a living?

Kurt’s son worked as a production assistant on Executive Decision in 1996. His father had been cast to feature as the lead character. Later in 2005, he appeared in the 60 Minutes show on CBS as the stepson to Goldie.

It seems there will be no more Boston Russell movies since he did not make acting or behind the scenes work his lifetime career. Kurt revealed in an earlier interview that he does not force his children to do what he does.

Boston Russell’s siblings and parents are all in Hollywood, but he decided to lead a low-key life. It is hard to tell what he does for a living since he is also not active on social media.

Kurt's son is often pictured in public but little is known about his personal life. Photo: @MJs_Smile

Source: Getty Images

Boston Russell’s net worth

His total fortune cannot be estimated since details about his source of income are yet to be made. On the other hand, his other family members are thriving in their respective Hollywood professions. Boston Russell’s biological mother is worth about $4 million, his dad Kurt is worth approximately $100 million, while his stepmother Goldie has roughly $90 million.

Boston Russell is not fond of the spotlight despite being surrounded by Hollywood stars. However, his choice to shun the cameras will not stop his family’s fans from wanting to know more about him.

READ ALSO: Alec Baldwin net worth, age, children, wife, movies, and tv shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Alec Baldwin, an award-winning Hollywood actor, producer, and writer. The 30 Rock star has appeared in countless films and TV shows in both the lead and supporting roles since the 1980s.

The New York native continues to excel in different aspects of his life. So, what is Alec Baldwin’s net worth in 2021? Check his full bio for more.

Source: Briefly.co.za