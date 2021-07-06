Yusuf Gatewood is a Hollywood actor with more than 20 years of experience in the film and television industry. He was plunged into stardom after starring in The Originals supernatural series as Finn Mikaelson and later as Vincent Griffith. In 2020, he was cast as one of the lead characters in The Umbrella Academy season 2.

The Umbrella Academy is one of the best superhero series on Netflix. It has two seasons and was renewed for a third season in November 2020. One of the series' most-loved characters is Raymond. Who played Raymond Chestnut? The role was brought to life by Yusuf Gatewood. Keep reading to know more regarding the actor's personal and professional life.

Top 13 facts about Yusuf Gatewood

Who is Yusuf Gatewood? The American actor has gained a massive fan base over the years, and it is normal for people to want to know more about him. Below are 13 interesting and lesser-known facts about The Originals actor.

1. How old is Yusuf Gatewood?

The Umbrella Academy actor was born on 12th September 1982 as Yusuf Keith Gatewood. Yusuf Gatewood's age is 38 years in 2021. His birth sign is Virgo.

2. Hails from California

The Originals actor is a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina. He spent his childhood in Durham and Hillsborough. Yusuf holds American nationality.

3. Has South African roots

Yusuf Gatewood's mother, Millie Keith, is from South Africa, and the actor is always proud to associate himself with his African roots. Before taking a break from social media, the actor used to upload posts of his adventures in his motherland.

4. His dad was a Hillsborough-based dentist

Yusuf Gatewood's father, Dr Joseph Donell Gatewood, used to practice dentistry in Hillsborough. He died in 2009 at the age of 62 years. The actor's mother was the doctor's first wife.

5. Yusuf Gatewood's religion

Is Yusuf Gatewood Muslim? Numerous sources reveal that The Umbrella Academy actor professes the Islamic faith. However, he has not made his religion public.

6. Yusuf Gatewood's physique

The actor is well built with desirable physical characteristics. How tall is Yusuf Gatewood? He stands at 6 feet (1.83 m) tall. He has black eyes and hair.

7. Carnegie Mellon University alumnus

The Umbrella Academy actor attended Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, where he graduated in 2002. For his high school education, Yusuf Gatewood attended Orange High School.

8. Yusuf Gatewood's spouse

The actor has managed to conceal his love life. It is therefore not known if there is a Yusuf Gatewood wife or girlfriend. Yusuf Gatewood's sexuality was initially thought to be gay because he has never made his relationship and sexual preferences public.

9. Outstanding supernatural actor

Yusuf Gatewood has appeared in several films and television shows. He is a talented supernatural actor, and fans always identify him with such roles. He became a favourite among supernatural lovers with his dual roles as Vince Griffith and Finn Mikaelson in The Originals (2014 to 2018), a CW drama series. The Originals is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries. His other supernatural role is as Famine on Amazon's Good Omens.

10. Has appeared in several crime dramas

Yusuf Gatewood's enviable acting talent has helped him land several roles in Hollywood crime dramas. He has appeared in the following crime-themed television shows.

Law and Order: Criminal Intent (2003) as Detective Lewis

(2003) as Detective Lewis CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2006) as DJ

(2006) as DJ CSI: Miami (2007) as Gary Howardwick

11. Has more than 20 years of acting experience

Yusuf Gatewood made his acting debut in 2000 in a film called Wonder Boys as Howard. His first television show was Hack (2003), where he starred as Truby on Forgive, But Don't Forget. His latest project is The Umbrella Academy season 2 (2020), a Netflix original series. He plays the role of Raymond Chestnut, a born leader with all the admirable qualities, in the superhero drama.

The American actor has also appeared in several other film and television genres, including:

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) as Derek

(2016) as Derek The Interpreter political thriller (2005) as Doug

political thriller (2005) as Doug House at the End of the Drive (2014) as Clarence Greene

(2014) as Clarence Greene Mask of the Ninja (2008) as Ed

12. Not active on social media

The Umbrella Academy actor's life is not public, and he prefers to keep his personal affairs private, leaving fans with nothing to gossip about. Does Yusuf Gatewood have Instagram? He does not have Instagram or any other social media accounts. He used to own Instagram and Twitter accounts but decided to delete them and is yet to make a comeback.

13. Yusuf Gatewood's net worth

The talented actor has been landing major roles in some of Hollywood's most successful movies and television shows. As a result, his net worth has also been increasing. According to a Famous Birthdays publication, the actor has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Yusuf Gatewood's remarkable acting talent has made him one of the most sought-after Hollywood actors. He never fails to win over a fans' heart with every role he takes on.

