Leafyishere: What happened to the controversial creator?

If you love satirical commentaries on gameplay, you probably have heard or bumped into the content of Leafyishere. He is a renowned vlogger and video game streamer who has captivated most people with his witty narrations while playing several first-person video games. However, despite his popularity, he has been constantly criticized for some of his remarks and content. In this article, we find more about what happened to him and everything there is to know about him.

Leafyishere is a prominent YouTuber and video game streamer who is loved for his witty narrations while playing several first-person video games.

Source: Instagram

Leafyishere established his popular YouTube channel more than a decade ago. However, it was shut down, and for a while, he went off the grid. Buckle up and join us as we find out what happened to his online phenomenon.

Leafyishere biography

Who is Leafyishere? He is a renowned YouTuber, video gamer, and occasional Twitch streamer whose fame stems from his vast online fan base. He posts YouTube videos containing footage of several video games with his commentaries.

This vlogging style blended with his storytelling skills, odd verbal repertoire, and social networking capabilities has made him a favorite in the online gaming community. How old is Leafyishere? The internet personality was born on 18th August 1995 in Layton, Utah, as Calvin Lee Vail. He is currently 25 years old.

Leafyishere, born Calvin Lee Vail is currently 25 years old and has managed to gain enormous popularity on YouTube. However, his fame has come with several controversies.

Source: Instagram

Who are Leafyishere's parents? He is yet to reveal their identity as he is pretty safeguarded regarding his private life. However, it is known that Calvin hails from a very troublesome family, which made him experience a pretty rough childhood.

Both his parents struggled with drug abuse, pushing his father even to attempt suicide. Calvin started to play video games, perhaps as his solace, and down the line, he made a career out of it. He constantly travels between Europe and America, leaving fans to speculate these are merely family visits.

You may have come across several of Leafyishere's chin memes or questions like: did Leafyishere get a chin implant? Fans believe he did, which might explain why there are numerous pictures about Leafyishere's face and videos from other content creators about his chin.

Career

Why is Leafyishere famous? It is because of his successful online career. Vail started as a gamer but later started posting video games on his YouTube channel, which he created on 7th October 2011. Initially, he posted Minecraft and Fallout 3 gameplay.

As his online fan base grew, he began to diversify his content. He now started posting videos focusing on pop culture and other societal issues. He would cover a broad range of topics, and while giving his commentaries, he would reflect on some of the problems in his life. His content interested many people as it was a mirror of youth and cyberculture.

What happened to Leafyishere?

Leafyishere shared a screenshot following his YouTube ban back in August 2020. He could not help but express his frustrations with YouTube in his post.

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, he went off-grid around August 2020 after his YouTube channel was banned following several repeated violations. He was also accused of cyberbullying and harassing other content creators on the same platform.

One content creator was Pokimane. Lee posted a series of twelve videos mocking Pokimane and her fan base. It was attributed to being among the primary reasons behind Lee's YouTube ban. By the time of the ban, the personality had 4.9 million subscribers.

He is also known for other controversies. For example, on 19th March 1996, he uploaded a reaction video criticizing and mocking the physique and on-camera persona of content creator TommyNC2010.

In less than 24 hours, the video had already accumulated 460, 000 views, but he quickly removed it. In response, TommyNC2010 uploaded a video explaining he had been living with autism and Leafy's commentaries had brought him so many death threats. Lee received so much criticism for the video, with some equating this to cyberbullying. It prompted him to offer an official apology through his Twitter page.

Where is Leafyishere 2021?

Leafyishere's Twitter and YouTube platforms were both banned making him go off-grid for while He is back and has opened a new YouTube channel Weafy.

Source: Instagram

He is still on the YouTube streets. Despite being banned by YouTube, the celebrity seems to be back on the platform, but with a different username. So what is Leafyishere's new channel? It is called Weafy. He created it on the Christmas Eve of 2020, and it has already garnered 6.02K subscribers.

How much does Leafyishere make?

Unfortunately, it is hard to tell of Leafyishere's net worth and earnings at the moment because the data is unavailable. It is estimated that he may be worth $1 million.

Lee is also active on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Leafyishere’s Instagram handle is leafyislucky. The platform mostly has pictures of his face. Unfortunately, Leafyishere's Twitter handle was also banned.

Who is Leafyishere's girlfriend?

Calvin has always done a pretty excellent job in keeping his love life under the wraps. The only time details of his love life surfaced was when he was rumoured to be dating Haleybaby. HaleyBaby went on to post a YouTube video titled My Relationship with LeafyIsHere to explain the ongoing rumours. It is hard to tell who he is dating because he has kept this part of his life low-key.

Calvin Lee Vail, better known as Leafyishere, is a famous content creator renowned for his unique vlogging style. Although he has a few controversies, nothing takes away that he is pretty impactful in the content creation arena.

