A KwaZulu-Natal man celebrated moving into his modern new home by sharing a video that quickly went viral, attracting over 5,000 reactions and 150 comments

The Vodacom employee was filmed touring his stylish property featuring granite countertops, crisp white and grey finishes, and large sliding doors in a well-maintained estate

South Africans flooded the comments with congratulations as the man's excitement about his new achievement inspired many viewers across the country

A gent from KwaZulu-Natal showed off his new home. Images: @Sgazoh

A KwaZulu-Natal man's joy couldn't be contained when he moved into his dream home, and his celebration video has warmed hearts across South Africa.

Facebook user @Sgazoh shared footage on the 25th of June showing himself being guided through his brand-new property, and the clip quickly went viral with over 5,000 reactions and 150 comments.

The video captures the Vodacom employee's excitement as he explores his modern home for the first time. The property boasts granite countertops, sleek white and grey features, and impressive sliding doors that open up the living space. Located in a neat estate with similar well-maintained houses, the home represents a major milestone for the young professional.

The footage shows the new homeowner popping champagne to mark the special occasion, his excitement clearly visible as he takes in every detail of his new space. The modern kitchen and open-plan design create a sophisticated atmosphere that perfectly matches his celebratory mood.

One gentleman showed off his home, and viewers couldn't get enough of the modern features. Images: @Sgazoh

Mzansi celebrates his achievement

South Africans rallied around the homeowner with heartfelt congratulations and encouragement in the comments section.

@Sheriff Cray congratulated:

"Congrats, Bafo 🙏🏻"

@Mohale Mbalenhle Zwane gushed:

"Congratulations, you truly deserve it! 🎉❤️"

@Sihle Dlungelwa Mtshali celebrated:

"Congratulations once again, mfethu🔥🔥🤝🏾"

@Nhlanhla Wonder Mlotshwa cheered:

"Congratulations 👏🎉💯Great job 👍"

@Thapelo Mabuza added:

"Congratulations on your new home 🎉"

@Too much praised:

"🤟🤞Congratulation bru 💪🏽🍾🍾"

Understanding home buying costs in South Africa

According to Ooba Home Loans, purchasing a home involves several expenses beyond the property price itself. The biggest unavoidable costs include bond registration fees paid to the attorney who registers the bond, transfer costs for the conveyancing attorney who handles the property transfer, and transfer duty tax on properties worth over R1.1 million.

Additional expenses that new homeowners should expect include moving costs ranging from R5,000 to R15,000 within the same city, utility connections requiring around R1,000 to R3,000 for electricity, water and telephone setup, and monthly rates and levies that vary based on property value and location. Security measures and home insurance are also essential considerations that add to the overall investment.

