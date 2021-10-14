Andrew Zimmern: net worth, age, children, wife, what happened to his show?

Andrew Zimmern is a multi-award-winning TV personality, chef, restaurateur, author, producer, entrepreneur, teacher and social justice activist. He is best known for hosting Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern on Travel Channel from 2006 to 2018. He has been in the culinary industry for more than 40 years and has grown to become one of the world’s most influential celebrity chefs. How well do you know him? This article takes a look at Andrew Zimmern’s net worth and other aspects of his life.

Andrew Zimmern is a celebrated American chef, restaurateur, author, entrepreneur and TV personality. Photo: @John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Andrew did not become a revered chef overnight. The New York native had to fight drug addiction before shifting his passion to food. At 60 years of age, he has travelled the world to understand the unique cultural foods eaten by different communities. He is also passionate about philanthropy and uses food to make the world a better place to live.

Andrew Zimmern’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Andrew Scott Zimmern

Andrew Scott Zimmern Date of birth: 4th July 1961

4th July 1961 Andrew Zimmern’s age: 60 years in 2021

60 years in 2021 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: New York City

New York City Current residence: Minneapolis

Minneapolis Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish

Jewish Height: 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m)

5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Rishia Haas (married in 2002 until 2018)

Rishia Haas (married in 2002 until 2018) Andrew Zimmern’s children: One son, Noah Zimmern

One son, Noah Zimmern Parents: Caren and Robert Zimmern

Caren and Robert Zimmern Education: Dalton School, Vassar College

Dalton School, Vassar College Profession: TV personality, chef, restaurateur, author, producer, entrepreneur, social justice activist

TV personality, chef, restaurateur, author, producer, entrepreneur, social justice activist Andrew Zimmern’s restaurants: Lucky Cricket

Lucky Cricket Twitter: @andrewzimmern

@andrewzimmern Facebook: @AndrewZimmern

@AndrewZimmern Instagram: @chefaz

@chefaz YouTube: Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern Website: andrewzimmern.com

andrewzimmern.com Net worth: Approximately $14 million

Early life and education

How old is chef Andrew Zimmern? The foodie was born on 4th July 1961 in a Jewish family and is 60 years old in 2021. His parents, Caren and Robert Zimmern, divorced when he was young.

What nationality is Andrew Zimmern? He is a citizen of the United States. He was raised in New York City and currently lives in Minneapolis when he is not travelling.

The chef had a passion for culinary from an early age and decided to enroll at the Dalton School when he was 14 years old. He later went to Vassar College.

After graduation, he struggled with drug addiction and was homeless for about a year. He received help from Hazelden Treatment Center in Minnesota. Andrew later joined Café Un Deux Trois restaurant, where he rose the ranks to become an executive chef. He has never looked back.

Who is Andrew Zimmern’s wife?

Zimmern and his wife Rishia Haas (pictured) were married in 2002 and divorced in 2018. Photo: @naijawapaz

Source: Twitter

The celebrity chef married Rishia Haas in December 2002. The couple met in 1999 when he was a cooking class teacher, and she was working at a nearby store. They share a son called Noah Zimmern.

What happened to Zimmern’s wife? The chef’s busy schedule denied him time to be with his family. Rishia opted for divorce, which was amicably finalized in 2018. The former couple still have respect for each other.

Career

The American celebrity chef has been in the culinary industry for more than 40 years. Photo: @Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity chef worked in popular New York restaurants from early 1992 until 1997. He pursued other culinary-related ventures, including teaching. In 2006, he premiered his show called Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern on Travel Channel. The show aired until 2018 with several spinoffs, including;

The Zimmern List (2016)-Won him an Emmy award

(2016)-Won him an Emmy award Bizarre Foods America (2012)

(2012) Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations

Andrew Zimmern’s Bizarre World (2009)

Why was Andrew Zimmern’s show cancelled? Travel Channel’s parent company, Discovery, shuffled programming to focus on paranormal, monsters and ghosts. The cancellation had nothing to do with the chef’s 2018 controversial interview with Fast Company, in which he criticized Chinese food in America.

Latest Andrew Zimmern’s shows include:

Family Dinner (2021) on Discovery+ and will air on Chip $ Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network in 2022

(2021) on Discovery+ and will air on Chip $ Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network in 2022 What’s Eating America (2020) on MSNBC

Apart from TV, Zimmern is a published author with several best-selling books. He is also a freelance journalist for several publications on food-related issues.

The celebrity chef has taken the entrepreneurial route with great enthusiasm. He has a line of spices and seasonings that are sold via the Badia Spices company. In 2018, he established a Chinese food restaurant, Lucky Cricket, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. He is also the founder and CEO of Passport Hospitality, a restaurant and foodservice development company.

In 2014, he founded Intuitive Content, a full-service production company that develops original TV and broadcast content. His Minneapolis-based multimedia company, Food Works, develops content and manages digital, print, and social initiatives.

The chef’s passion for philanthropy and social justice has made him a revered figure in the culinary industry. He serves on the board of several charitable organizations and often helps communities through food.

The award-winning celebrity chef is also a published author and philanthropist. Photo: @Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Andrew Zimmern’s net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth in 2021 at $14 million. Each episode of Bizarre Foods earned him about $35,000. He has also made his fortune from entrepreneurial ventures in the culinary world.

Andrew Zimmern is a man with many titles that have become his identity wherever he goes. He continues to use food from across the world as a means to promote cultural tolerance and acceptance. His outstanding contribution to culinary arts has won him numerous awards, including an Emmy award and four James Beard awards.

