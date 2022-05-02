Tom Segura's net worth, age, children, wife, height, education, profiles

Not every comedian has the ability to make people laugh and forget their sorrows! Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, the funny comedian is popular for his Netflix specials Disgraceful, Ball Dog, and Completely Normal. He has also made huge sales from ticket sales in multiple international tours. At the top of his career, the comedian has sent tongues wagging about Tom Segura's net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tom Segura visits Build Series to discuss his second Netflix comedy special, 'Tom Segura: Disgraceful' at Build Studio on March 27, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

His net worth is estimated to be about $12 million. The comedian is also a co-host of two comedy podcasts titled Your Mom's House, featuring his gorgeous wife Christina P. and Two Bears, One Cave with comedian Bert Kreischer. He has also featured in various films, such as Countdown, Instant Family, The Opening Act, and Flinch, among many others.

Tom Segura's profile summary and bio

Full name: Tom Segura Junior

Tom Segura Junior Year of birth: April 16, 1979

April 16, 1979 Tom Segura's age: 43 years as of 2022

43 years as of 2022 Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian-white

Caucasian-white Gender: Male

Male Horoscope: Aries

Aries Famous as: Comedian, screenwriter, actor, TV producer, and podcaster

Comedian, screenwriter, actor, TV producer, and podcaster Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Christina Pazsitzky

Christina Pazsitzky Kids: 2

2 Instagram: @seguratom

@seguratom Facebook: @Tom Segura

@Tom Segura Twitter: @tomsegura

@tomsegura YouTube: Tom Segura

Tom Segura Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Tom Segura's height: 5 feet 10 inches

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life

Comedian Tom Segura performs onstage during the Oddball Comedy Festival at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on September 10, 2016 in Wantagh, New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The actor was born on April 16, 1979, in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was raised together with his siblings, two sisters and one brother. His sisters are Lobelia Segura and Helen Segura, while his brother's name is Ferguson Segura.

Where did Tom Segura go to college?

He joined Saint Edward's School and later attended Lenoir Rhyne University, located in North Carolina.

Career

After graduating from university, the comedian joined the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian, where he performed in the evenings after his day job.

Comedian Tom Segura performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on December 13, 2016 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

He started making an income and soon landed a job as a logger at Kopelson Entertainment. He made transcripts for reality shows like Extreme Makeover and My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss. Here are some of the comedy festivals he has been part of:

Melbourne International Comedy Festival

The Comedy Festival

Just for Laughs Comedy Festival

The Global Comedy Festival in Vancouver

The comedian also produces various podcasts under his YMH Studios brand. These include several stand-up specials, such as:

Thrilled

Ball Hog

Mostly Stories

Disgraceful

White Girls with Cornrows

Comedian Tom Segura performs at Funny Or Die's Oddball Comedy and Curiousity Festival 2016 at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on October 1, 2016 in Irvine, California. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: Getty Images

The comedian was also the finalist in the Last Comic Standing 2 held in San Francisco. After Tom landed a television deal with CBS, he and his wife started their first show together, titled The Little Things. His talent does not only end with stand-up comedy; he is also a splendid actor where he has been featured. Tom Segura's movies include:

Countdown as Derek King

The Opening Act as Cop

Instant Family as Russ

9 inches as Dan

Conan as Himself

Flinch as Edward Terzian

Frank Advice as Dan Pena

The People's Mayor as Harry Pryor

I Need You To Kill as Himself

Live at Gotham as Himself

Workaholics as Mick

Gary Unmarried as Bear Suit Guy

Happy Endings as Paparazzi

Comedy Central Presents as Himself

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Is Tom Segura married?

Tom Segura's wife is known as Christina Pazsitzky. The duo met for the first time at the Cat Club on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, where they still reside. Tom Segura's children are two sons, Ella, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.

Comedian Christina Pazsitzky and husband comedian Tom Segura attend the Los Angeles premiere of Samuel Goldwyn Films "Can We Take A Joke?" in California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

When did Tom Segura get married?

Christina is also a notable stand-up comedian, TV personality, podcaster, and writer. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in November 2008.

Where is Christina Pazsitzky from?

The comedian's wife is originally from Canada, Ontario. However, the family moved to San Fernando in 1980.

Tom is one of the few entertainers who started small but has become one of the industry's biggest names. His talent and hard work continue to shine over the years brightly.

READ ALSO: Who is Hope Mbhele? Age, husband, parents, ethnicity, songs, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Hope Mbhele, a popular South African actress. She is not only beautiful but also talented.

She has been making headlines for her remarkable role as Busisiwe, aka Mabusi, in the show Umkhokha, which airs on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 8 pm. How well do you know her?

Source: Briefly News