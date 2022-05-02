Tom Segura's net worth, age, children, wife, height, education, profiles
Not every comedian has the ability to make people laugh and forget their sorrows! Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, the funny comedian is popular for his Netflix specials Disgraceful, Ball Dog, and Completely Normal. He has also made huge sales from ticket sales in multiple international tours. At the top of his career, the comedian has sent tongues wagging about Tom Segura's net worth.
His net worth is estimated to be about $12 million. The comedian is also a co-host of two comedy podcasts titled Your Mom's House, featuring his gorgeous wife Christina P. and Two Bears, One Cave with comedian Bert Kreischer. He has also featured in various films, such as Countdown, Instant Family, The Opening Act, and Flinch, among many others.
Tom Segura's profile summary and bio
- Full name: Tom Segura Junior
- Year of birth: April 16, 1979
- Tom Segura's age: 43 years as of 2022
- Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian-white
- Gender: Male
- Horoscope: Aries
- Famous as: Comedian, screenwriter, actor, TV producer, and podcaster
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Christina Pazsitzky
- Kids: 2
- Instagram: @seguratom
- Facebook: @Tom Segura
- Twitter: @tomsegura
- YouTube: Tom Segura
- Net worth: $12 million
- Tom Segura's height: 5 feet 10 inches
Early life
The actor was born on April 16, 1979, in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was raised together with his siblings, two sisters and one brother. His sisters are Lobelia Segura and Helen Segura, while his brother's name is Ferguson Segura.
Where did Tom Segura go to college?
He joined Saint Edward's School and later attended Lenoir Rhyne University, located in North Carolina.
Career
After graduating from university, the comedian joined the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian, where he performed in the evenings after his day job.
He started making an income and soon landed a job as a logger at Kopelson Entertainment. He made transcripts for reality shows like Extreme Makeover and My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss. Here are some of the comedy festivals he has been part of:
- Melbourne International Comedy Festival
- The Comedy Festival
- Just for Laughs Comedy Festival
- The Global Comedy Festival in Vancouver
The comedian also produces various podcasts under his YMH Studios brand. These include several stand-up specials, such as:
- Thrilled
- Ball Hog
- Mostly Stories
- Disgraceful
- White Girls with Cornrows
The comedian was also the finalist in the Last Comic Standing 2 held in San Francisco. After Tom landed a television deal with CBS, he and his wife started their first show together, titled The Little Things. His talent does not only end with stand-up comedy; he is also a splendid actor where he has been featured. Tom Segura's movies include:
- Countdown as Derek King
- The Opening Act as Cop
- Instant Family as Russ
- 9 inches as Dan
- Conan as Himself
- Flinch as Edward Terzian
- Frank Advice as Dan Pena
- The People's Mayor as Harry Pryor
- I Need You To Kill as Himself
- Live at Gotham as Himself
- Workaholics as Mick
- Gary Unmarried as Bear Suit Guy
- Happy Endings as Paparazzi
- Comedy Central Presents as Himself
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Is Tom Segura married?
Tom Segura's wife is known as Christina Pazsitzky. The duo met for the first time at the Cat Club on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, where they still reside. Tom Segura's children are two sons, Ella, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.
When did Tom Segura get married?
Christina is also a notable stand-up comedian, TV personality, podcaster, and writer. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in November 2008.
Where is Christina Pazsitzky from?
The comedian's wife is originally from Canada, Ontario. However, the family moved to San Fernando in 1980.
Tom is one of the few entertainers who started small but has become one of the industry's biggest names. His talent and hard work continue to shine over the years brightly.
