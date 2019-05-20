A list of legitimate paid online surveys in South Africa

Which are the best paid online surveys in South Africa? There are several legitimate paid online surveys that you can rely on for extra income. Often, many companies use online surveys to solicit customer feedback while presenting an excellent opportunity for individuals to earn. However, it is challenging to differentiate between legitimate and scam online paid surveys. So, which ones are legit in 2021?

Would you like to know how to make money in South Africa from online surveys? This has been simplified by existing South African surveys that pay cash to individuals for completed reviews. Here is how to make money online in South Africa.

It is of utmost importance to work with reliable paid surveys in South Africa to make maximum benefits and avoid disappointments. Therefore, conducting due diligence is mandatory and should come first before anything else.

Legitimate paid online surveys

But, how can one know legitimate paid online surveys, South Africa? You may ask. It is vital to identify online surveys that pay from those that do not. Whereas there are genuine paid online surveys in South Africa, some are merely scams that should be avoided.

1. Paid ViewPoint

Paid ViewPoint is among the leading online surveys that pay cash for completing surveys. The website is operated by Ask Your Target Market (AYTM), one of the largest and fast-rising DIY online market research companies.

The rewards earned largely depends on the assignments taken, and payments are made through PayPal.

2. LifePoints

LifePoints is among the best paying survey websites in South Africa. Unlike other sites, you are automatically entered into a sweepstake draw if you do not qualify for the assignment. Also, you earn ten free points for just creating a LifePoints account.

It offers a user-friendly interface, and one can start receiving payments within the first week of joining. Moreover, the entire process is short and can take you up to 10 minutes to complete.

3. Toluna South Africa

Toluna Influencers is a free-to-join site. Users respond to online surveys for money, earning money in the form of points for every completed review. It primarily deals in polls and product tests.

Clients are also allowed to take part in polls and the testing of products. Interestingly, the payment per survey is between 1000 and 5000 points and depends on its length. The minimum payout is set at R100.

4. Panel Station

Panel Station is another legit and excellent paid online survey site with impressive rewards. Unlike other sites, they have plenty of surveys to earn you a decent extra income. You can download its app on Google Play Start and start earning today.

Earnings vary based on the length of surveys and the number of completed assessments. Usually, the site rewards users in cash and vouchers.

5. PrizeRebel

Is PrizeRebel a legit site? PrizeRebel is another legit site that pays well for its surveys. Registration is free, and one can start earning immediately after registration. Rewards are in the form of gift cards and cash. Also, payments are directly made through PayPal to your bank. Interestingly, the points can also be redeemed for cards for iTunes and Amazon.

6. GlobalTest Market

GlobalTest Market is another best paid online survey in South Africa. Besides South Africa, GlobalTest Market operates in different parts of the world. Creating an account on this site is also free.

The company offers rewards in the form of MarketPoints that can later be converted to cash. Notably, earnings depend on the type of research, and one can earn between 50 and 200 MarketPoints for each attempt.

7. TGM Panel

TGM Panel is another legitimate site for surveys worth trying. It has impressive ratings on Survey Police, meaning you can rely on it. Unlike others, they do not have a points system. Instead, they allow users to withdraw their earnings deposited into their accounts within three days from the request date. Payment is made via PayPal.

8. SurveySavvy

A user's profile determines the number of assignments they receive per week; you earn more by providing more information. Importantly, SurveySavvy also allows you to earn through referrals, and you can withdraw as little as $1 from your account. Amount earned is paid via check.

9. Cinchbucks

Cinchbucks offers paid online surveys that can be completed in exchange for CB reward points. For every task that is completed, clients are paid in cash, gift certificates, or bitcoins. Notably, earnings are determined by the amount of information provided in your profile. One can also earn additional rewards through referrals to the site.

10. E-Research-Global

E-Research-Global is open for registration to people from all over the world as long as one is 16 years of age or more. The company offers assessments that also include focus group discussions, questionnaires, and testing of new products.

Also, E-Research-Global allows users to earn through referral links. The payments received depend on the difficulty of a review and the amount of time spent to complete it. Payments are made through PayPal, and you can withdraw as little as $2.00.

In a nutshell, it is crucial to devote enough time to read through the company’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and user reviews section to know if a site is legit or a scam.

Indeed, online surveys in South Africa certainly create an avenue for South Africans to earn by participating in paid online surveys. However, the worst nightmare for anyone is choosing a dishonest site. Thus, determining legitimate paid online surveys in South Africa is critical.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

