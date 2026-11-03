Martin Venter walked away from a corporate law career in 2002 to buy a rundown wine farm in the Cape Winelands for R20 million

He transformed the neglected property into Val de Vie Estate, a 917-hectare luxury development valued at approximately R15 billion

The estate's growth has drawn both admiration and criticism, with some residents and locals raising concerns about its impact on the region

A massive luxury estate project in Paarl sparked mixed feelings among community members online. Image: @valdevieestate

Source: Twitter

Martin Venter is not a name most in the Cape Winelands know. In 2002, he bought a rundown wine farm for roughly R20 million and quietly set about building one of South Africa's most prestigious residential developments. Today, Val de Vie Estate sits between Paarl and Franschhoek and covers 917 hectares. It is valued at approximately R15 billion, or around $900 million, and includes luxury homes, polo fields, a working wine operation, wellness facilities and a range of recreational amenities.

From courtroom to Cape Winelands

Martin made a calculated bet when he left law behind. Rather than following the conventional estate development playbook centred on golf, he chose to anchor Val de Vie around family living, security and polo. That distinction helped the development carve out its own identity in a competitive market.

The project took a significant step forward in 2015 when Venter led Val de Vie's acquisition of the neighbouring Pearl Valley Golf and Country Estate, which had entered business rescue. Bringing the two properties together created a larger lifestyle destination and expanded the group's footprint in the region. Since then, the group has continued to grow through property sales, retirement living and new developments across the Cape Winelands.

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See the Facebook post that had Mzansi talking below:

Admiration and criticism in equal measure

A post about Venter's journey shared by Billionaires. Africa on 2 November 2026 sparked a lively debate online. Many commenters celebrated his vision, while others raised sharper questions about what the estate's expansion means for the communities around it.

@Simone DeWet said:

"Incredible visionary leader Martin Venter 🙏 deeply grateful to God that I could learn from Martin, can't wait for the book, Martin ⭐!"

@Jaune Eveleigh wrote:

"Incredible vision 💪."

@Jan Namaque commented:

"Good planning and business."

@Wamkelwe Wam Dyantyi shared:

"Good for him and his business, but if you look at Southern Paarl, people like him are chasing other people away from here just because they have money 🙏."

@Cheryl le Plastrier noted:

"It is no longer a super estate; there is a fence separating the Estates that Val de Vie are putting up. Residents on both sides are not happy about this; we have been one Estate for 10 years. We live in Vdv and are extremely upset about this, but no one seems to care what the residents think on both sides."

@Leon Mostert added:

"Next on the list is a game farm near Graaff Reinet."

Other articles about Western Cape properties

With three-bedroom homes selling for around R750,000, Kalbaskraal has become a budget-friendly alternative for buyers priced out of Cape Town's soaring property market.

Briefly News reported that Val de Vie Estate in Paarl showcased its luxurious lifestyle after an ultra-rare Lamborghini Revuelto worth R12.8 million was filmed cruising through its grounds.

reported that Val de Vie Estate in Paarl showcased its luxurious lifestyle after an ultra-rare Lamborghini Revuelto worth R12.8 million was filmed cruising through its grounds. A property tour of a R6.2 million home in Bellville's De Bron sparked sharp debate over soaring housing prices across Cape Town's Northern Suburbs.

Source: Briefly News