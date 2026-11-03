A 24-year-old runner collapsed just two miles from completing her first New York City Marathon

Her family was following her progress when communication suddenly stopped during the race

The medical emergency prompted an urgent response from spectators and marathon medical personnel

A 24-year-old New York City Marathon runner has died after collapsing in Central Park just two miles from the finish line. Image: bucknellbison.com

Source: UGC

A tragic incident has cast a shadow over the New York City Marathon after a 24-year-old participant died following a collapse in Central Park on Sunday, 2 November 2026. The runner, identified as Rachel Apa, was approaching the final stretch of the race when she suddenly required emergency medical assistance.

Despite efforts by spectators, medical personnel and hospital doctors, her life could not be saved. Her father later shared details about the medical condition believed to have caused her death, describing the loss as difficult to comprehend.

Rachel Apa collapses near New York City Marathon finish line

Apa collapsed at approximately 1.30 pm while running through Central Park, with around two miles remaining.

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Hospital social worker Michaela Nicholas rushed to assist her. Two doctors among the spectators subsequently took turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Medical personnel from the New York Road Runners (NYRR), the marathon's organiser, arrived with a defibrillator before paramedics transported Apa to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Doctors reportedly spent six hours attempting to save her. However, she was pronounced dead at 9.40 pm on Sunday.

Father shares heartbreaking details about runner's death

Speaking to The New York Times, her father, Steve Apa, said his daughter died from rhabdomyolysis, a condition involving the rapid breakdown of skeletal muscle tissue.

"It's unfathomable," he said. "Perfect health, perfect shape, 24 years old."

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the condition can cause harmful substances to be released into the bloodstream, potentially causing kidney damage, dangerous heart rhythms and death.

The New York City Marathon has been overshadowed by tragedy after 24-year-old Rachel Apa collapsed just two miles from the finish line on Sunday, 2 November 2026. Image: bucknellbison.com

Source: UGC

First marathon was dedicated to Parkinson's disease research

Before taking on the marathon, Apa had competed in Division I field hockey at Bucknell University. She also dedicated her first 42.2 km challenge to raising money for Parkinson's disease research, motivated by the loss of her grandfather to the illness in 2022. He had played an important role in nurturing her passion for sport and an active lifestyle.

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) addressed the tragedy in a statement released on Monday, 3 November, extending its sympathies to those affected. The organisation said:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our runners following yesterday's race. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with the runner's family, friends, and the entire running community."

NYRR also confirmed that the previous death involving a medical incident during the New York City Marathon occurred in 2024.

Apa's death is a sobering reminder of the medical risks associated with demanding endurance competitions, where serious emergencies can occur even among well-trained participants.

South African running star Adriaan Wildschutt previously conquered New York

Briefly News previously reported that South African distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt claimed a memorable victory at the 2026 New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, 15 March.

Wildschutt clocked an impressive 59 minutes and 30 seconds to beat American Zouhair Talbi by 11 seconds. His victory was another significant achievement for South African distance running on the international stage.

Source: Briefly News