Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and influencer Sarah Langa sat down with GQ South Africa for their first-ever candid interview about their relationship

The couple revealed they met on Christmas Eve 2024 through mutual friends, including Sacha's brother Nathan, and were inseparable from the very beginning

Sarah and Sacha addressed cheating allegations and spoke about navigating public scrutiny and their much-discussed age gap

Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and entrepreneur and influencer Sarah Langa have broken their silence in a candid sit-down with GQ South Africa Editor-in-Chief Molife Kumona, giving fans the first real look inside a relationship that has lived largely under public scrutiny.

Springboks Star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa Open Up About Their Relationship

Source: UGC

How it all began for Sacha and Sarah Langa

The couple's story started on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2024, around a dinner table arranged by mutual friends, with Sacha's brother Nathan central to bringing them together. Sacha admitted he knew little about Sarah beforehand, describing her simply as "a confident, intelligent and intellectual lady" when he first saw her.

For her part, Sarah had already been curious about him long before that evening. Having spent three years in London and knowing Nathan well, she had even slid into Nathan's DMs about his younger brother.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I actually sent his brother, Nathan, a DM once. And I was like, 'Oh, actually your brother's kind of cute. Like, what is he saying?'" she told GQ.

One detail that stuck with her from that first night: Sacha refused to join the group for drinks afterwards because it was game week.

"I was like, this guy is definitely never going to be into me," she laughed.

But a Christmas message from him later that night changed her read on the situation entirely.

Ambition, age gap and allegations

Both have spoken about what drew them together professionally as much as personally. Sacha described finding in Sarah someone whose work ethic mirrors his own, saying her consistency and organisation have pushed him during demanding periods in his rugby career.

"Usually it's your best friend who's pushing you, but if you look to a woman and she can push you, I think for me, that's treasure," he said.

On their age difference, Sarah was candid about her initial hesitation. She expected to find some flaw that matched the assumptions about a 24-year-old with Sacha's profile, but was repeatedly proven wrong.

"He literally is the opposite. He does things by the book. He's so disciplined," she said.

The couple also addressed cheating allegations head-on during the interview, with Sacha rejecting the claims as false. He described feeling at a loss over how to counter what he called untrue narratives.

"We don't even know how to push back on these lies and stuff, and we end up just taking so much heat," he said.

Despite the pressure, both insist the external noise has only strengthened their bond. As Sacha put it,

"Adversity can either make or break you. And for us, it's complete make or break. It's like pressure bursts pipes that makes diamonds. Like, we're the diamonds."

Sarah, who noted they have now been together for two years, said their families have embraced the relationship fully.

"His family is my family now," she said, adding that the couple problem-solves together rather than seeking outside validation. Her message to those watching from afar was straightforward:

"I'm just hoping that people can see that actually age really is just a number. These are two people that just love each other, and they're trying to figure out how to win the world while loving each other."

Siya Kolisi’s Amsterdam moment

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi shared an Amsterdam picture with music heavyweights Black Coffee and Oskido, captioning it “Grootmans”

South Africans praised the trio, with one fan describing the picture as “so expensive”

Source: Briefly News