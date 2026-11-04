A Grade 2 pupil at Laerskool Laurus in Oudtshoorn passed away after contracting meningitis

Langenhoven Gimnasium was among the schools that shared a public tribute to the young learner

South Africans expressed heartbreak for Aidan Westraad's family, classmates and the wider school community

Western Cape schools mourn the passing of Aidan Westraad. Image: Langenhoven Gimnasium

Source: Facebook

A young boy from Oudtshoorn has died after contracting meningitis, leaving his school community in mourning. Aidan Westraad was a Grade 2 pupil at Laerskool Laurus. His passing was confirmed on 3 November 2026, with a family friend sharing details of the cause of death.

The news spread quickly across social media after Die Burger reported on the tragedy. Nearby Langenhoven Gimnasium was among those who shared a public tribute, expressing solidarity with the Laurus school community. The school wrote:

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of Aidan Westraad of Laerskool Laurus. During this incredibly difficult time, we want to extend our sincere condolences to Aidan's family, friends, classmates, teachers and the entire Laurus Elementary community. May you find comfort, strength and support with each other."

Laurus community unites in grief

Laerskool Laurus also published a memorial notice for Aidan, calling on the broader school community to rally around those affected. The notice read:

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"Our hearts and sincere condolences go out to the learner's family, staff, classmates and the entire school community during this difficult time. We are thinking of you."

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans react to the loss

Many South Africans were deeply moved by Aidan's passing and shared their condolences on the page:

Willem Piedt wrote:

"Strongs to the family"

Bessie Botes said:

"So sad, good luck to the families in their sad period RIP"

Tilla van der Walt shared:

"My deepest sympathy to his parents, fam and friends, I lost my husband to death like this 15 years ago with meningitis, it's still stuck in my head 💔😭"

Nordia Waldien wrote:

"My deepest condolences 🙏"

Maria Januarie said:

"Very sad 😭💔"

Mandy Kiewiets added:

"Good luck to the broad family 🙏😢"

More Briefly News stories on the loss of young lives

Pinetown Girls’ High School mourns Grade 9 learner Lamla Tenza, as classmates and staff share grief and the school urges kindness and support in KwaZulu-Natal.

Stanger ML Sultan Secondary School mourns Grade 9A learner Bonga Mthembu, as the school shares condolences and offers counselling to learners and educators.

St Patrick’s College in Kokstad honours learner Ethan and asks for prayers for his father Richard as many condolences pour in for the Ingram and Dorning families.

Source: Briefly News