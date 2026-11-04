Floyd Shivambu, president of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, had a video call with the March & March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Ngobese-Zuma also recently met Jacob Zuma, with both political camps publicly backing her anti-illegal immigration campaign

South Africans weighed in on Shivambu's post thanking Ngobese-Zuma for the support, sharing mixed reactions to the discussions

Floyd Shivambu’s call with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had South Africans questioning his migration stance. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

SOUTH AFRICA — Floyd Shivambu, president of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, thanked Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma for her support after a call with the leader of the March & March Movement on the eve of South Africa's 2026 local government elections.

The video call, shared on X by Shivambu, showed both participants speaking ahead of what Ngobese-Zuma described as "a big day for the country."

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader said he was "checking in" on those who had been supporting the movement, adding that she hoped voters who had been "complaining on the ground" would come out in numbers. She earlier held a meeting with Jacob Zuma, leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

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Shivambu's message to voters

Shivambu used the conversation to call on South Africans to vote for putting citizens' interests first.

He outlined his movement's core concerns as jobs, water, service delivery, and land, arguing that up to two million jobs were held by undocumented foreign nationals who were "not supposed to be here."

Shivambu also affirmed the Afrika Mayibuye Movement's position on migration, saying the party's name did not mean embracing what he called "illegality."

"There is no pan-Africanism that promotes illegal movements of people in South Africa or anywhere in the world," he said.

How did South Africans react?

The call attracted mixed reactions on X, with some users questioning the political motivations of multiple parties engaging with Ngobese-Zuma so close to election day.

@klassickk_MQ wrote:

"Wait, so this lady 'reached out' to all political parties and they all posting it like it's a W? Weird politics unfolding next door."

@Harvey1svz commented:

"Last push before local government elections. Everyone wants a piece of her."

@ntetha_dumile quipped:

"Did you send Jancita a 'Please Call Me' or did she just decide to video call you? Waste of data."

@kaMnguniS questioned:

"When did Floyd change his stance on migration since he drafted the EFF constitution or whatever policy?"

@nompumelel14179 added:

"Naming a party AFRICA Mayibuye, but supporting black-on-black violence is weird, hle."

@TumiMashabela wrote:

"Change the name to MAYIBUYE SOUTH AFRICA and forget about being the hero to Africans. Start being a hero to South Africans first, then we'll talk."

March & March challenges Justice Minister

Briefly News reported that the March and March Movement issued a public debate challenge to Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Kubayi recently made comments about the movement's protests in the country, saying the government cannot allow anarchy.

South Africans weighed in on the movement's challenge, with many expressing doubt that Kubayi would accept it.

Source: Briefly News