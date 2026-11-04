Pabi Cooper posted a cryptic Instagram Story on 3 November 2026 about the embarrassment of being in a public relationship

The video dropped just hours after Focalistic went live, with fans quickly connecting the dots between the two events

Pabi also posted a TikTok using a sound that says 'I'm not married, I'm single', leaving fans with more questions than answers

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic have seemingly hit a rough patch. Image: cooper_pabi, focalistic

Source: Instagram

Hours after Focalistic's Instagram live set tongues wagging, his girlfriend Pabi Cooper stepped in front of her camera and had something to say — without saying much at all. The singer posted a selfie-style video to her Instagram Stories on 3 November 2026, filmed outdoors with greenery in the background, speaking directly to the camera in a candid, casual tone.

In the clip, Pabi reflected on how dating can quickly become a source of embarrassment, particularly when a relationship plays out in the public eye. Speaking in a mix of Zulu and Sesotho, she said: "Ukujola, kuyafana nozikakela. Especially when talking about relationships in public. Yafana nozikakela phambi kwabantu. Imagine."

Pabi's TikTok adds fuel to the fire

The Instagram Story was not the only thing raising eyebrows. Around the same time, Pabi posted a TikTok using an audio clip with the words "I'm not married, I'm single" — a choice that sent fans into a frenzy. Though she did not name Focalistic directly in either post, the timing left very little to the imagination.

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Watch Pabi's Instagram Story that has fans talking:

Fans react to Pabi and Foca drama

The comment section told its own story, with fans split between sympathy, humour, and curiosity:

@khanya_mthathi: "I watched the live and Yoh"

@sherlylebeya: "I think they broke up"

@imzimbali: "Ifinyela bekakhala 😭"

@kool__kat07: "She must relax and behave, that's the price of dating a superstar."

@_blxck.sabbath: "Gare tlweleng tsa Mjolo re nweng bjala the year it's over retla zama next year pila guys 🥂😂😂"

Pabi Cooper dragged her bae Focalistic. Image: cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

@kelly_kways: "Whether what happens, Foca and Pabi will always be together ntshepe🤞🏼🔥🔥🔥"

@manzima2021: "😢😢😢😢😢Mjolo wanyisa Beyoncé 😂😂😂😂"

@_b.thabo: "Umjolo, the dating.😩😭🤣🤣 Hey, this thing is hard.💔💀"

@refilwe_mamba: "No one is above the program 😭"

Focalistic's run in with the law

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano star Focalistic was stopped by police while travelling to a gig on Friday, 2 September 2026.

Instead of issuing a fine, the officers asked Focalistic for photos and autographs on the roadside.

Source: Briefly News