Focalistic went live on social media, visibly sombre, to address the fallout from a previous controversial Instagram livestream

During the earlier stream, the Amapiano star confirmed he had dated DBN Gogo

His remarks appeared to rattle his current partner, Pabi Cooper, who responded with a series of videos on social media

Focalistic addressed his controversial livestream remarks. Images: cooper_pabi, focalistic, dbngogo

Source: Instagram

Focalistic is eating humble pie. Hours after a controversial Instagram livestream left the internet buzzing, the Amapiano pioneer reappeared on social media on 3 November 2026, visibly subdued and far less animated than the man who had caused such a stir just hours before.

"I regret it, truly," he said during the follow-up stream, keeping his words unusually short as fans tuned in to gauge where his head was at. When a supporter sent him a rose emoji in the comments as a show of solidarity, he opened up slightly, admitting, "I made a huge mess last night."

Focalistic said he regrets his remarks during his controversial livestream. Image: focalistic

Source: Instagram

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What did Focalistic say in the livestream?

The original stream covered a lot of ground. Among other things, Focalistic touched on what appeared to be a long-standing tension with fellow artist Cassper Nyovest, hinting that the two may actually be working on music together. But it was his candid comments about his love life that set social media alight.

Focalistic confirmed, plainly and without much hesitation, that he had previously been in a relationship with DJ and producer DBN Gogo, a romance that reportedly came to an end around 2023. "I dated DBN Gogo, there!" he said on the stream. He also appeared to allude to a connection with dancer Pabi Cooper, widely understood to be his current partner.

Focalistic confirmed his past relationship with DBN Gogo and was accused of disrespecting his current partner, Pabi Cooper. Images: cooper_pabi, focalistic, dbngogo

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper's apparent response

The fallout was swift. Pabi Cooper took to social media with a series of videos that many interpreted as a direct reaction to the livestream. One of the clips she shared featured a man making the pointed observation that dating someone in the public eye was the equivalent of defecating yourself in front of an audience.

While neither Focalistic nor Pabi Cooper has explicitly addressed the nature of their relationship in direct terms, the backlash has been considerable.

Many social media users criticised the star for the apparent lack of discretion, arguing that his remarks were disrespectful to his partner. Others expressed sympathy for Pabi, suggesting she had been publicly humiliated by the whole ordeal.

What exactly Focalistic is most regretful about remains unclear, but his sombre demeanour in the follow-up stream suggested the weight of the reaction had not gone unnoticed.

Watch Focalistic's latest livestream below.

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Source: Briefly News