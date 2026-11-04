South African cricket star Rassie van der Dussen took to X to address the country on election day

Van der Dussen described the vote as 'perhaps one of the most important in recent history'

The cricket legend's post drew attention as South Africans headed to the polls on Wednesday

South African cricket star Rassie van der Dussen has used his public platform to call on citizens to participate in the country's general election, describing it as a defining moment in the nation's democratic history.

The batsman posted his message on his official X account on election day, directing his appeal to South Africans across the country.

Van der Dussen's election day appeal

In his post, Van der Dussen wrote: "Voting day in SA, perhaps one of the most important in recent history. Please, please, please go and VOTE 🇿🇦."

The triple repetition of the word "please" underscored the urgency the cricketer attached to his message, as did his characterisation of the election as one of the most consequential votes South Africans have faced in recent memory.

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Sport and Civic Duty

Van der Dussen is widely regarded as one of South Africa's premier middle-order batsmen and carries significant public influence as a result of his sporting profile. His decision to weigh in on the electoral process reflects a broader trend of prominent South African athletes using their platforms to encourage civic participation.

South Africa's elections are administered by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), which oversees voter registration, polling station management, and the counting and announcement of results. Turnout has been a persistent concern in recent electoral cycles, with declining participation among younger voters prompting renewed calls from public figures and civil society organisations for South Africans to exercise their democratic right.

Van der Dussen's message, though brief, carried the weight of his public standing and added a prominent sporting voice to the chorus urging South Africans to cast their ballots.

Source: Briefly News