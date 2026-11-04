A South African woman gave TikTok followers a tour of the first apartment she and her sisters moved into together in Maryland, USA

The video, shared by @nuwe.begin.van.sa, showed a neat, unfurnished space with wooden floors, a balcony, and multiple bedrooms

Fellow South African expats flooded the comments with congratulations and tips on finding affordable furniture in America

A South African creator took viewers on a walkthrough of the first US apartment she secured with her sisters. Image: @nuwe.begin.van.sa

Source: TikTok

Three South African sisters are starting fresh in the United States. On 22 April 2026, TikTok user @nuwe.begin.van.sa shared a walkthrough of the very first apartment the sisters moved into together in Maryland, capturing a milestone moment in their new lives abroad. The clip, captioned "First Apartment Tour: Sisters In Maryland," gave viewers a glimpse of the space they now call home.

Sisters building a new life in Maryland

The apartment featured an open-plan lounge and dining area with polished wooden floors, a functional kitchen, built-in storage closets, multiple bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a private wooden balcony overlooking the neighbourhood. While still unfurnished, the layout was clean and bright, full of potential. The creator expressed excitement about navigating life in America alongside her sisters.

For many South Africans who have been following emigration journeys online, the video struck a chord. The comment section quickly filled with warmth from fellow expats and well-wishers back home, many of whom recognised the significance of the step the sisters had taken. Aspiring emigrants also reached out, asking about the relocation and application process, eager to know how the sisters made the move happen.

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Watch the sisters' first apartment tour in Maryland in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates the sisters' fresh start

South Africans at home and abroad showed up in the comments to cheer the sisters on:

@HartInTweeLande said:

"Congratulations! You will see how fast your apartment will fill up. Have a look on Marketplace. Lots of amazing free furniture available. We have been in our apartment since Feb, and it's fully furnished now 🏠❤️."

@Lana Lauts wrote:

"I wanted to say: Super nice guys! But I'm going to say, super nice sisters ❤️!"

@Chris Schoeman commented:

"Perfekte plekkie vir n nuwe begin! Een van daardie dae is ons proses ook afgehandel! Nog net die laaste 2 stappe oor (Perfect little place for a new beginning! One of these days our process will also be finalised! Only the last two steps left)."

@Octavias.custom.cakes asked:

"Waar in Maryland bly julle? Veels geluk, dit lyk stunning (Where in Maryland do you stay? Congratulations, it looks stunning)."

@Anso said:

"Perfect."

@Dolly added:

"Looks nice, clean and neat ❤️ 🌹"

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Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner refugee family captured the admiration of Mzansi after sharing a video tour of their move into a beautiful, spacious Texas apartment as they embraced their new life in the United States.

Source: Briefly News