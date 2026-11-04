Scotland have suffered a significant setback just days before their highly anticipated Nations Championship showdown against New Zealand at Murrayfield

Gregor Townsend has been forced to reshuffle his squad , with 3 Edinburgh players receiving opportunities after 2 experienced forwards were ruled out

An uncapped 20-year-old is among the new arrivals and could be handed a valuable opportunity to make his mark on the international stage

Scotland have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their All Blacks showdown, with Jamie Ritchie and Elliot Millar Mills ruled out of the Nations Championship. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Scotland have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their Nations Championship clash against the All Blacks on Saturday, 7 November 2026. Head coach Gregor Townsend has been forced to make changes to his squad after Jamie Ritchie and Elliot Millar Mills were ruled out.

The withdrawals leave Scotland without 2 experienced forwards who have accumulated 78 international caps between them. Their replacements include an uncapped youngster with a chance to make his mark on the international stage.

Jamie Ritchie and Elliot Millar Mills ruled out

According to Rugby365, Glasgow Warriors loose forward Ritchie sustained a knee injury, while Newcastle Red Bulls prop Millar Mills suffered a leg injury.

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Both players have been ruled out for the remainder of the Nations Championship. Their absence represents a significant change to Townsend's original selection as Scotland prepare for three consecutive home fixtures.

3 Edinburgh players receive Scotland call-ups

The Scottish coach has brought in Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Freddy Douglas and D'arcy Rae from Edinburgh Rugby. Blyth-Lafferty, aged 20, is the most inexperienced of the trio. He receives his first senior international call-up after impressing at club level.

Douglas is already familiar with the national setup, having represented Scotland against Fiji in July. Rae, meanwhile, returns to contention after recovering from a calf injury.

Edinburgh Rugby confirmed the trio's inclusion.

All Blacks clash presents immediate test

Scotland face New Zealand at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday, 7 November, with kick-off scheduled for 14:10 local time. The fixture opens Scotland's three-match home campaign, with Australia and Japan following on 15 and 21 November respectively.

Scotland will therefore have little time to settle their revised selection before facing the formidable New Zealand side. The latest developments also leave Townsend with important decisions to make as he prepares his team for the opening encounter.

Duhan van der Merwe is one of four South African-born players in the Scotland squad. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Source: Getty Images

Scotland's South African-born stars prepare for November Tests

Briefly News previously reported that Scotland had named four South African-born players in their 37-man squad for the November Nations Championship campaign. The quartet includes several familiar names who will be part of Gregor Townsend's plans for the home fixtures against New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

The selection also highlights the strong South African influence in Scottish rugby, with players who once had links to the country now preparing to face some of the world's leading international sides.

Source: Briefly News