A South African couple gave social media users an inside look into their new apartment in Denver, Colorado

The creator showed off their modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and central air conditioning just four days after arriving in the United States

Social media users rallied behind the pair with congratulatory messages and heartfelt advice as they embarked on their American journey

A South African couple documented their fresh start in the US by giving followers an inside tour of their Denver apartment. Image: @charlene.dauberma

Source: TikTok

Moving overseas is a significant life transition, and one South African couple took to social media to document the early days of their journey abroad. In a video uploaded by TikTok user @charlene.dauberma on 25 August 2026, the creator gave followers a full walkthrough of their newly acquired Denver, Colorado apartment. The candid tour highlighted their modest start in America, complete with suitcases and a few essential household items, capturing the attention of fellow expatriates online.

South African couple showcases spacious Denver apartment

Filming on their fourth day in the United States, the woman walked viewers through the neat layout, which features light wooden-style flooring, a generous lounge space, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. She highlighted modern kitchen conveniences including a dishwasher, a large microwave, an electric stove, and a stainless-steel refrigerator stocked with initial groceries, alongside small appliances purchased during a recent Walmart run.

The tour also showed unpacked luggage, stacks of books brought from home, and an integrated central air conditioning system, before the couple closed the clip by asking Mzansi for well wishes as they begin their lives in the States.

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Watch the couple showcase their US apartment in the TikTok video below:

Viewers react to couple's apartment tour

Social media users flooded the comment section with words of encouragement, wishing the pair happiness and prosperity in their new overseas venture. Fellow South Africans in the diaspora also shared their own relocation stories, reminding them to cherish the humble beginnings of starting fresh.

@Chantel wrote:

"Wishing you all the luck! Only blessings!"

@aria 73 commented:

"Awesome! I'm also moving to Arvada, Denver, in October on a marriage-based visa. I'm also from South Africa."

@Ilse added:

"Baie geluk julle. Still the best choice we ever made. Julle is Goud. Hou God altyd eerste en alles gaan vir julle net mooi wees. (Congratulations, you guys. Still the best choice we ever made. You are golden. Always keep God first, and everything will just be wonderful for you)."

@DANIE R noted:

"Ons apartment was vol gaste gewees! 2 kaste net kamer stal bedens heel borde koppies en al die eetgerei (Our apartment was full of guests! Two cupboards, only room-stall beds, lots of plates, cups and all the cutlery)."

@just_shyeidlay stated:

"Congratulations! Wishing you all the best and much success in your new life and future endeavours. May your journey ahead be filled with happiness and opportunity."

@Jeanine Zold commented:

"So excited for you!"

Other articles about Afrikaners' apartments in America

An Afrikaner woman who moved to the United States under a refugee programme shared a tour of her and her sisters' spacious first apartment in Maryland.

An American caseworker showed off a fully furnished and stocked apartment prepared for an arriving refugee family in Utah, while also shedding light on the official pathways to US citizenship.

Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner woman gave a tour of her family's furnished Dallas apartment after relocating to the United States through the refugee programme, impressing many viewers.

Source: Briefly News