Diamond Platnumz raised eyebrows after stepping out in a pair of sneakers that fashion enthusiasts believe could be fake Rick Owens

The sneakers resemble the Rick Owens Strobe Runway High-Top Long Hair Ramones, which retail for around $1,160

A yellow tag spotted on Diamond's pair has fuelled the debate, as fans say the original design does not feature it

Diamond Platnumz caught attention after photos of him wearing sneakers believed to be counterfeit designer footwear circulated online. Image: Diamond Platnumz

Source: Facebook

Tanzanian music heavyweight Diamond Platnumz found himself at the centre of a fashion controversy after eagle-eyed fans noticed something suspicious about his footwear during a recent performance in Uganda, where he shared the stage with Rwandan artist The Ben.

The sneakers in question appear to be inspired by the Rick Owens Strobe Runway High-Top Long Hair Ramones, a high-end pair from the brand's STROBE Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The originals carry a retail price tag of approximately $1,160 (roughly R21,000).

What gave the sneakers away?

Fashion enthusiasts were quick to flag a yellow tag visible on Diamond's pair. According to those familiar with the Rick Owens range, the authentic version of the sneaker does not feature this yellow tag, which led many to question whether the Bongo Flava star was rocking a replica.

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The post, shared by account @appolonation, asked followers directly:

"Is Diamond Platnumz really wearing fake Rick Owens, or is this simply a different version of the design?"

See post here:

Fans are divided

The post drew a mixed bag of reactions from social media users, ranging from laughter to outright indifference. Many felt the whole debate was unnecessary, while others couldn't resist poking fun.

@golden__soul254 brushed off the drama:

"We don't care, button. 😂😂😂😂 Diamond has money, maybe he was just supporting the upcoming designer."

@vanhanball43 saw the humour in it:

"Even the fake one you can't buy it. 😂"

@zamda_ali76 was unbothered:

"So are we supposed to cry?"

@wassyonozasi simply asked:

"And so?"

@nichalomama put the debate into perspective:

"Who cares? Most of the celebrities have been wearing fake stuff for a long time."

@joseph.smith.buch took a dig at Tanzanian celebrity culture:

"Welcome to Tanzanian celebrities’ lifestyle. 😂😂😂"

Diamond Platnumz's new home went viral

A TikTok video of Diamond Platnumz's new Tanzanian home went viral, showing off the star's lavish modern compound.

The multi-storey mansion features grey, white and cream finishes, multiple balconies and a rooftop area.

Source: Briefly News