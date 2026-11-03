South Africans will head to the polls on 4 November 2026 for the Local Government Elections

Voting stations open at 7 am, and voters in the queue by 9 pm are legally entitled to cast their ballot

The IEC has clear rules on what voters may and may not bring into voting stations on election day

Briefly News looks at what you need to know ahead of the Local Government Elections 2026. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — South Africans head to the polls on 4 November 2026 for the Local Government Elections, and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has set out clear procedures for what voters can expect on the day.

Voting stations open at 7 am and close at 9 pm, and anyone already standing in the queue before the cutoff is legally entitled to cast their vote, regardless of how long the process takes afterwards.

With election fever running high, Briefly News takes a look at what you need to know before casting your vote.

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Where to go and what to bring

Voters must report to the specific station where they are registered, as ward ballot options are tied to local areas. To confirm your registered voting station ahead of the day, visit the IEC website or send your ID number via SMS to 32810.

The only accepted forms of identification are a green barcoded ID book, a smart ID card, or a valid Temporary Identification Certificate (TIC) issued by Home Affairs. Driver's licences, passports, and student cards will not be accepted at the door.

At the front of the queue, the process runs through several quick stations: an official verifies your ID against the voter roll, another marks your left thumb with indelible ink, and a third hands over the stamped ballot papers.

Voters then mark a single "X" in a private cardboard booth, fold the papers, and deposit them into sealed ballot boxes.

How many ballots will you receive?

The answer depends on where you live. Voters in the eight major metros — Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and Mangaung — receive two ballot papers: one for the ward councillor and one for the metropolitan proportional representation (PR) council.

Those living in local municipalities outside a metro receive three ballots: the ward ballot, a local council PR ballot, and a district council PR ballot covering the broader area.

Key rules for voting day

Before entering the booth, voters should confirm that an official has stamped the back of each ballot paper, as unstamped papers will not be counted. Anyone who spoils or tears a ballot by mistake may request a replacement from an IEC presiding officer before it is submitted.

Voters requiring assistance due to a disability or difficulty reading may ask the presiding officer for help.

Taking photographs of a marked ballot inside a voting station is illegal. Wearing branded political party clothing or attempting to campaign within the station perimeter is also prohibited. Writing additional marks, names, or notes on a ballot will result in that vote being discarded.

Other stories about the 2026 elections

An IEC presiding officer collapsed and died at a voting station in Mahikeng during the first day of special voting.

A New Brighton man claimed that his elderly, ill mother was refused a special vote at her voting station.

Late ballot deliveries left 217 voting stations in the Cape Metro unable to open at 8 am on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News