Rassie Erasmus has opted for experience rather than handing promising youngsters their first Test opportunities

Nick Mallett believes a painful lesson from the All Blacks series influenced the Springbok coach's thinking

South Africa face a demanding November schedule, with three major Tests before the Nations Championship finals

Nick Mallett believes Rassie Erasmus has a good reason for selecting an experienced Springbok team against Italy. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett believes Rassie Erasmus has a compelling reason for selecting an experienced team to face Italy in the Nations Championship. The decision comes despite South Africa including six uncapped players in the touring squad.

Erasmus named his matchday 23 on Monday, 2 November 2026, leaving youngsters such as Riley Norton and Markus Muller waiting for their international debuts. Mallett believes the selection reflects a change in approach as the world champions prepare for a demanding European campaign.

Nick Mallett explains Rassie Erasmus' Springbok selection

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett suggested that South Africa's opening defeat against New Zealand earlier this year influenced Erasmus' decision. The Springboks lost 33-16 at Ellis Park in the opening Test of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series before recovering to win the remaining three matches.

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"What I believe, having looked at this team, is that first loss against the All Blacks was perhaps because of a lack of cohesion in the team," Mallett said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

He believes Erasmus wants to establish continuity rather than repeatedly changing combinations.

"We're going into France and Ireland, and it looks like we're sort of preparing a 23 for four games in a row," he added.

Why the Springboks are prioritising experience

Mallett noted that Erasmus appears to have moved away from using northern hemisphere tours primarily to introduce younger players.

"The northern hemisphere tour used to be to blood some youngsters and mix it up, but it looks like he is going with the best team possible despite a couple of guys missing," he explained.

He also identified Eben Etzebeth, André Esterhuizen and Cheslin Kolbe as notable absentees, while suggesting Handré Pollard would probably have featured among the replacements.

"This is really a full metal jacket team, and I'm really looking forward to this next month. We have got four amazing games to look forward to," Mallett said.

Springboks face challenging November schedule

South Africa begin against Italy in Turin on Saturday, 7 November, before meeting France on 13 November and Ireland on 21 November. The Nations Championship concludes with Finals Weekend at Twickenham from 27 to 29 November.

Mallett's comments highlight the importance of consistency as Erasmus looks to guide the Springboks through a demanding run of international fixtures.

With several experienced players unavailable, the selected group will have an important opportunity to establish combinations before the competition reaches its decisive stages.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels receives backing for specialist Springbok role

Briefly News also reported that former Springbok prop Robbi Kempson had backed Rassie Erasmus' decision to use Jan-Hendrik Wessels as a specialist hooker during the European tour.

Kempson believes concentrating on one position could help the Bulls forward develop his skills, gain valuable international experience and grow in confidence.

Source: Briefly News