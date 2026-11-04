Jan-Hendrik Wessels has an opportunity to establish himself in one position after previously covering multiple roles in the Springbok front row

Former Springbok prop Robbi Kempson believes the change could strengthen the Bulls star’s confidence and development

Wessels faces an important opportunity during the Springboks’ European Nations Championship campaign

Former Springbok prop Robbi Kempson has backed Rassie Erasmus’ decision to use Jan-Hendrik Wessels as a specialist hooker. Image: Fiona Goodall

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok prop Robbi Kempson has backed Rassie Erasmus’ decision to use Jan-Hendrik Wessels as a specialist hooker, believing that focusing on one position could benefit the young forward’s development.

The 15-cap Springbok has previously covered both hooker and loosehead prop, but the current European tour gives him a chance to focus on one role. Kempson believes the decision could help Wessels build experience and confidence at international level.

Robbi Kempson backs Jan-Hendrik Wessels’ specialist hooker role

According to News24, Kempson believes Wessels will benefit more from specialising during the tour than continuing to divide his attention between positions.

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“Being a hybrid in two positions does help, but specialising in this tour would benefit him more,” Kempson told the publication, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

He added that the opportunity could accelerate Wessels’ development and give him valuable exposure to the demands of international rugby.

“This is an opportunity to grow, one that will provide further opportunity to add to his experience at the higher level,” he explained.

Kempson also believes the selection shows important confidence from the Springbok coaching staff.

“Ultimately, the good faith around the selection would definitely benefit his growth in confidence. It’s an affirmation of the hard work put into his abilities,” he said.

Springboks give Wessels opportunity alongside Malcolm Marx

Wessels and Malcolm Marx are the only two hookers included in the 37-man Springbok squad for the European leg of the Nations Championship. Johan Grobbelaar was left out of the touring squad, giving Wessels a chance to strengthen his position in the national setup.

For Saturday, 7 November 2026, against Italy in Turin, Marx has been selected to start, with Wessels among the replacements. The Bulls forward has 15 Test caps and has previously worn the No. 1 jersey, including against Australia in Perth.

Cobus Reinach and Jan-Hendrik Wessels of the Springboks arrive for a South Africa Springboks Training Session at Trusts Stadium on September 03, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Kempson explains why Wessels has what it takes

Kempson also highlighted the qualities that make Wessels a valuable option in the Springbok pack.

“He’s an honest, strong player that is technically proficient. He makes very few errors, a grafter in the tight exchanges,” he said.

He further praised Wessels’ intelligence at the breakdown and his discipline, noting that the forward commits relatively few penalties.

The former Springbok believes these qualities provide a solid foundation for Wessels to establish himself as a specialist hooker.

With the European fixtures providing further opportunities to gain international experience, the coming weeks could prove important in determining how his role develops within the Springbok squad.

Nick Mallett raises concerns over Springbok hooker depth

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok coach Nick Mallett had questioned Rassie Erasmus’ decision to take only two specialist hookers on the European tour.

While he welcomed Jan-Hendrik Wessels’ opportunity to concentrate on hooker, Mallett raised concerns about the lack of cover should injuries disrupt the squad.

Source: Briefly News