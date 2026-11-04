Former Vuzu TV personality and actress Denise Zimba recently celebrated her return to television

Zimba, who previously starred on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy, scored a role in a Netflix series

Celerity friends and South Africans on social media took to social media to congratulate her

Denise Zimba return to screen after scoring How to Ruin: Diwali' role. Images: MissDeniseZimba

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba is back where she belongs — in front of the camera. The South African actress and TV personality took to Instagram on 3 November 2026 to celebrate scoring a new role in How to Ruin: Diwali, sending fans into a frenzy over her return to the screen.

Zimba, who previously opened up about her custody battle for her daughters, is well known for her vibrant personality both on and off screen.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress previously turned heads when she showed up at Manifest 2026.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, to confirm her latest role on Netflix.

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"To a wonderful weekend of pure laughter and celebration! I’m so grateful for every moment. I’m so happy to be back on your screens. I’ve gone through so much and lost so much, but God has a way of redirecting you back to your purpose. They tried to break me. Touch not my anointed, says the Lord! All my love to the team @netflixsa @burntoniontv ♥️," she wrote.

South Africans congratulate Zimba

@rotondwa_matumba wrote:

"😂 you are leaving the single world, you have to go out in style. 😂😂 Beautiful ❤️"

@chelsea_mmella gushed:

"Loved every bit of this show❤️❤️ Everything was impeccable to the T! You did it again👏🏽♥️"

@_ms_ingrid shared:

"Oh my sweet Scorpio, I watched this already on Friday. I love seeing you on our screens; you killed it as always @missdenisezimba ❤️"

@lokkima_wellness kept it heartfelt:

"Woman!!! I'm clapping so hard for you🥺🫶"

@lunginkuna added:

"You look so gorgeous, Vetty 😍🔥"

Denise Zimba Celebrates Return to Screen After Scoring Role in 'How to Ruin: Diwali'

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba breaks hearts with emotional update after visiting daughters in Germany

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Denise Zimba shared details of her visit to her daughters in Germany.

Her emotional post sparked an outpouring of support from South Africans, while others weighed in on co-parenting and parental alienation.

The former How to Ruin Christmas actress previously shared a heartfelt Mother's Day video, adding to the sadness of her custody situation.

Briefly News spoke to a psychologist who shared the effects on a child when one parent is denied access.

Source: Briefly News