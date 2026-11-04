FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono deactivated his Instagram account after receiving a flood of online abuse following his collision with Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel

De Miguel, aged 30, collapsed during a Segunda División fixture on Monday and died in hospital on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest

Spanish police opened a formal investigation into the death, while LaLiga president Javier Tebas and UEFA both responded to the tragedy

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has deactivated his Instagram account after being subjected to widespread online abuse in the days following a fatal collision with Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

FC Andorra Goalkeeper Jesús Owono Shuts Down Instagram After Abuse Over Jesús de Miguel Death

Source: Facebook

De Miguel, 30, collapsed on the pitch during a Segunda División match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife on Monday.

He was attended to by medical staff for more than five minutes before being transported to hospital by ambulance. He died on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

What happened during the match

The incident occurred when Owono rushed beyond his penalty area to deal with a long ball and collided with De Miguel. The referee dismissed Owono immediately.

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Tenerife released a statement late on Monday confirming De Miguel had been hospitalised and described his condition as "stable despite the severity." A further update in the early hours of Tuesday reported a neurological deterioration, before the club confirmed his passing.

The match was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time.

Owono had already faced hostility as he left the field following the abandonment, with crowds directing shouts and insults at him. The abuse then extended to social media. Although his X account had been inactive for roughly two years, his Instagram profile received the bulk of the attacks, leading him to close it entirely.

FC Andorra Goalkeeper Jesús Owono Shuts Down Instagram After Abuse Over Jesús de Miguel Death

Source: Instagram

Police investigation and institutional response

Spanish police confirmed on Tuesday that a formal investigation had been opened into De Miguel's death. Judicial authorities in the Canary Islands clarified that the inquiry was a standard legal procedure, since any death classified as non-natural automatically triggers a judicial process under Spanish law.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas expressed deep shock in an interview with Television Canaria. He committed to placing the league's resources at the disposal of Tenerife and De Miguel's family, and indicated he would discuss with the club the possibility of postponing their next fixture.

Tebas also floated the idea of a cross-division tribute involving clubs from both professional tiers, while cautioning that specific measures should follow a period of reflection. He stressed that support for the family must extend well beyond the immediate days following the tragedy.

UEFA announced that all matches scheduled during the week would observe a minute of silence in De Miguel's honour.

Reports indicated that Owono had privately sought to contact De Miguel's family before making any public statement about the incident.

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Source: Briefly News