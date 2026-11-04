Spanish police opened an investigation following the incident during a LaLiga 2 match on Monday

Jesús de Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest after a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono, who was sent off for the challenge

The Spanish Football Federation suspended all football activity through 5 November, with UEFA ordering a moment of silence at all matches this week

CD Tenerife announced on Tuesday morning, 3 November 2026, that forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda had died at the age of 30 following a collision during a Spanish LaLiga 2 fixture against FC Andorra the previous day.

Spanish Police Investigate Death Of Footballer Jesús de Miguel

Source: Instagram

The incident occurred in the seventh minute of stoppage time, with the score level at 2-2, when Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono charged out to midfield to challenge for a long ball that De Miguel was attempting to collect.

The impact caused the striker to suffer a cardiac arrest on the pitch. Owono was immediately shown a red card for making a high-kicking tackle using excessive force, though he turned back to join teammates attending to the stricken player before leaving the field. The match was abandoned to allow medical staff to treat De Miguel, who was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care.

CD Tenerife initially described his condition as stable but critical on Monday night. By Tuesday morning, the club reported a neurological deterioration before confirming his death at 8:00 a.m.

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Police investigation and legal context

Spain's National Police confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation had been opened. Under Spanish law, deaths resulting from non-natural causes, including accidents, require judicial review.

However, Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui told news agency EFE that criminal proceedings were considered unlikely given that the collision took place during active play.

Spanish Police Investigate Death Of Footballer Jesús de Miguel

Source: Facebook

Football world reacts to De Miguel's death

Tributes arrived from across the football community. LaLiga president Javier Tebas. Also, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, FC Andorra, and De Miguel's former club CD Castellón all issued condolences. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said:

"We are heartbroken by the death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. We have searched for words and found only silence."

The Royal Spanish Football Federation suspended all domestic football activity through 5 November, covering Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches. All UEFA competition fixtures this week will observe a moment of silence in De Miguel's honour.

De Miguel had joined Tenerife in the summer of 2025 and contributed to the club's promotion to LaLiga 2 last season. Espanyol postponed the unveiling of new head coach Eder Sarabia out of respect for the player.

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Source: Briefly News