A Gen Z South African posted a humorous TikTok asking older generations for advice ahead of her first time voting

The creator wanted to know what to bring to the polling station, including whether a camping chair and sunscreen were necessary

South Africans flooded the comments with practical tips and plenty of laughs for the first-time voter

A young South African woman turned to TikTok on 3 November for some urgent pre-election guidance. With voting day just hours away, @asavela.ng posted a selfie-style video from what appeared to be her bedroom, hilariously appealing to what she called "voting ancestors" for help.

A woman voting for the first time asked for advice from experienced voters. Image: @asavela.ng

Source: UGC

Her question was simple but heartfelt: what does a first-time Gen Z voter actually need to bring? She ran through her concerns out loud, wondering whether a camping chair (iskartini) was essential, whether sunscreen was a must, and how to generally prepare for the experience. The lighthearted clip struck a chord with thousands of South Africans who clearly remembered their own first time at the polls.

Many young South Africans are navigating the voting process for the first time, and the questions @asavela.ng raised, from queue logistics to what time to arrive, reflected real anxieties shared across Gen Z. Watch the video that got all of Mzansi talking:

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First-time voters find community

The clip proved that sometimes all it takes is one honest question to bring a whole community together, even if the most urgent one remained unanswered: formal or casual? The comments section quickly filled with a mix of practical wisdom and good-natured humour. Many older voters were more than happy to play the role of "voting ancestors."

@dontdoit233 offered arguably the most thorough response:

"Apply sunscreen, bring a bottle of water and leave home with a full stomach. Bring your original ID. Do not take pictures or vlog your ballot or you will face criminal charges. Go vote and vote wisely."

Others had questions of their own. @Lomzi Mhlambi 🇿🇦 chimed in with:

"And also what do we wear? 🙆‍♂️ Formal? Casual?"

@gugu_dyasi echoed the fashion panic:

"Bruh like what do we wear? 😭"

@sid added another layer to the wardrobe dilemma:

"Do we wear the merch of the party we are voting for?? 😓"

@Buzungau kept it simple and strategic:

"You bring anything, you will end up sacrificing it to someone's mother. Bring your ID. Come early so that you get in and get out."

@molemogetthebag brought the energy with:

"Bring your own party, let's vote for you."

Other Briefly News stories on the local government election

Major South African retail, beauty, and food franchises rolled out exclusive promotional perks to incentivise voter turnout across the country for the 4 November local government elections.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola announced at a security readiness briefing in Durban that law enforcement has designated 331 voting stations as high-risk nationwide for the 4 November municipal elections.

A South African woman sparked widespread amusement on social media after recording a municipal mechanical street-sweeper vehicle cleaning her residential road for the first time in memory.

Source: Briefly News