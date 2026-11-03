Ndlovu Youth Choir entered Grammy consideration, continuing their rise from a Limpopo village to the world's biggest music stages

The choir joins fellow South African acts Tyla, Lira, and amapiano duo TxC in the race for Grammy recognition

Youth Choir's journey has previously seen them share the stage with Queen's Roger Taylor

Ndlovu Youth Choir enters the Grammy race. Image: ndlovuyouthchoir

Source: Instagram

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has entered Grammy consideration, marking yet another remarkable chapter in a story that began in a Limpopo village and has steadily grown into an international phenomenon.

The news, shared by South African Instagram page @thehypecollector on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, has put a spotlight on the choir's extraordinary journey, which has taken them from rural South Africa to some of the most prestigious stages on the planet. One of their most notable milestones was sharing the stage with Roger Taylor, the legendary drummer of British rock band Queen.

South Africa's Grammy charge

The Ndlovu Youth Choir does not stand alone in the race. They join a growing wave of South African talent pushing for Grammy recognition, including global pop sensation Tyla, veteran vocalist Lira, and amapiano duo TxC. South Africa's footprint on the international music scene has never felt more significant, and the choir's inclusion in Grammy consideration is a powerful symbol of that momentum.

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Who Are the Ndlovu Youth Choir?

The choir was founded in Limpopo and has steadily built a global following through their distinctive blend of African vocals, harmonies, and cultural storytelling. Their rise to international attention accelerated after competing on America's Got Talent, where they became fan favourites and introduced millions of viewers to the richness of South African choral music. Since then, they have continued to represent the country on stages across the world.

Their Grammy consideration arrives at a time when South African music across multiple genres, from amapiano to Afropop, is commanding serious global attention, and the choir's inclusion underlines that this is not a single-genre moment but a broad cultural movement.

Tyla launches ‘That Girl’ music scholarship

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla partnered with Epic Records to create the That Girl Music Scholarship, named after a track from her A*POP album.

The two-time Grammy winner will award 10 young women $5,000 each, with 6 spots going to US students and 4 to South Africans.

Source: Briefly News