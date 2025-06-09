Meet Turner Kufe: Lindsay Hubbard’s boyfriend and father to Gemma

Turner Kufe and his girlfriend, Lindsay Hubbard, have been dating since January 2024, although they first met at the end of 2020. Recently, there have been split rumours, and the public's fascination with their relationship never ends.

Turner Kufe (L). Lindsay Hubbard at BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 04, 2023, in Las Vegas (R). Photo: @Turner Kufe, Mindy Small (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Turner Kufe gained prominence following his relationship with Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard.

star Lindsay Hubbard. Lindsay and Kufe welcomed a daughter, Gemma Britt Kufe , in late 2024.

, in late 2024. Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend is a doctor specialising in biotech investing.

Despite being in a relationship with a high-profile woman, Kufe prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Turner Kufe's profile summary

Full name Turner Kufe Gender Male Date of birth September 1980s Place of birth Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard Children Gemma Britt Kufe Education Buckingham Browne & Nichols High School, Bowdoin College and Tufts University School of Medicine Profession Biotech expert

Facts about Lindsay Hubbard’s boyfriend, Turner Kufe

Turner was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States. Although his exact date of birth is not provided, Lindsay did wish him a happy birthday on 14 September 2024 on Instagram, with the caption:

'Happy birthday to my boyfriend & baby daddy today! I’m so proud and excited to be on this journey with you! Love you!'

Turner's education

In 2007, Kufe graduated from Buckingham Browne & Nichols High School and served as the golf team captain. He later acquired a degree in Biochemistry in 2011 from Bowdoin College and a Master's in Medicine (MD) from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Lindsay Hubbard (R) and Turner Kufe (L) first met at the end of 2020. Photo: @lindshubbs on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Turner Kufe do for a living?

Turner Kufe is a doctor by profession and works in biotech investing. He is also the vice president, research & investments at Royalty Pharma, per his LinkedIn profile.

Previously, Turner worked at J.P. Morgan as the vice president, a role he held for over two years. He also worked as a research assistant at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre before interning at Flagship Pioneering.

Is Turner Kufe a doctor?

Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend is a doctor. This was according to Hubbard, who spoke with People magazine in July 2024, where she revealed that her boyfriend works in biotech investing. She also explained that Turner's job is why he maintains a low profile.

Lindsay Hubbard from "Summer House" at the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 23, 2020, in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Who is Lindsay Hubbard dating?

The Summer House star is in a relationship with Turner Kufe. Lindsay previously dated Stephen Traversie during seasons 4 and 5 of the top reality show, Summer House. Their relationship faced irreconcilable differences, and it was after parting ways that she met Turner.

Lindsay went on a few dates with Turner. However, this was short-lived as the duo called off their relationship as Kufe was not ready for a serious relationship.

Lindsay revealed this during an interview on the Not Skinny But Fat podcast in January 2025. She said,

We met at the end of 2020 and went on three or four dates. Then he broke things off with me because he just wasn't in a place to be in a relationship and didn't want to waste my time. It was very, very respectful.

Explore Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's relationship

After Lindsay and Kufe parted ways, the reality star pursued a relationship with Summer House co-star Carl Radke. However, the celebrity couple called off their relationship, an act which Lindsay described as humiliating in her November 2023 Us Weekly cover story. She said,

It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke at the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on November 15, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe's reunion

Months after the breakup, Turner reached out to Hubbard, and they rekindled their romance. In July 2024, Lindsay took to Instagram to announce they were pregnant. She captioned,

Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little HubbCub.

Are Lindsey and Turner still together?

Lindsay and Turner Kufe are still together. Although there were separation rumours ahead of the Summer House season 9 premiere, Lindsay refuted these claims when she confirmed that he had accompanied her during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

She also shared that they are still a couple and praised Kufe for being a great father to their daughter. Hubbard said,

Everything is great. He's an incredible dad and he's very active and, you know, we're just taking in all the moments.

Who is Turner Kufe's daughter?

Gemma Britt Kufe is the daughter of Turner alongside his girlfriend, Lindsay Hubbard. She was born on December 8, 2024.

Lindsay Hubbard and her daughter, Gemma Britt Kufe. Photo: @lindshubbs on Instagram (modified by author)

Trivia

Kufe has published multiple scientific papers and articles in reputable medical journals.

His girlfriend, Lindsay Hubbard, is a celebrated social media personality and reality TV star.

Lindsay has described Kufe as a supportive and present father.

Hubbard has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million.

Turner Kufe is a biomedical expert and the vice president of research and investments at Royal Pharma in New York. He gained fame after his relationship with Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard. The duo first met in 2020 but rekindled their relationship in early 2024.

