Johnny Bananas' wife: Is he married? His relationship status and love life

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio is a prominent figure in reality TV, known for his charismatic and sometimes controversial appearance in reality TV shows like MTV's The Challenge. Over the years, he has been in a series of high-profile relationships, particularly with his co-stars. This article highlights all you need to know about Johnny Bananas' wife and dating history.

Johnny has competed in over 20 seasons of The Challenge, winning seven of them, which is the most by any contestant. Throughout his time on the show, his love life has been a rollercoaster filled with short-lived showmances. Being a standout figure in reality TV, fans have been asking about Johnny Bananas' wife.

Who is Johnny Bananas' wife?

Devenanzio is currently not married and has never tied the knot. His current relationship status is single, as he has not been linked to anyone in 2024. Bananas' focus seems to be more on his career and various reality TV appearances.

Johnny Bananas' dating history

Bananas has an interesting relationship history that mostly consists of his co-stars from The Challenge. He recently swore off on-camera romances in an interview with Us Weekly, calling it insanity to do the same thing 'over and over and expecting a different result', adding,

It leads to way more headaches than I need. I've got enough to worry about on this show. Last thing I need to do is also start intermixing my personal life with it as well. It never ends well, and it only is gonna make your game more complicated.

Below is all you need to know about Johnny Bananas' ex-girlfriends and rumoured flings;

Lindsay Hubbard (2023)

In November 2023, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard and Bananas sparked romance rumours after they were spotted on a date in New York City. Their link-up happened around what would have been Lindsay's wedding weekend with her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke.

Lindsay later denied dating The Challenge star. While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host inquired about the relationship, to which she replied,

I've known Johnny for many years. We just were hanging out, that's it. Catching up, old friends, that's it.

Corinne Olympios (2023)

Johnny Bananas and social media influencer Corinne Olympios sparked romance rumours while filming House of Villains. They had undeniable chemistry with several flirty moments, including a hot tub scene. Johnny later explained their relationship status during an interview with Hollywood Life, saying,

I'll put it this way — we're more than friends, less than lovers.

Moriah Jadea (2022-2023)

Model Moriah Jadea and Johnny met while filming The Challenge: Ride or Dies in 2022 and dated briefly after the show. They have both maintained that they were never officially a couple but had feelings for each other.

After the show, Moriah started dating James Lock, which complicated her situation with Johnny. While appearing on MTV's Official Challenge Podcast, Moriah said they are currently not on talking terms and wished she had handled the situation differently.

He hates me. He hates me. I do feel bad. I feel bad as far as, like, I'm not hurt. Because I was already questioning because of personal things that have happened that I don't want to share.

Morgan Willett (2019-2021)

Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett met during the filming of The Challenge: War of the World in late 2018. They continued to date after the show, often sharing their adventures on social media.

The former couple broke up in September 2021. Morgan later revealed that she suspected Johnny Bananas of cheating on her, which contributed to their split.

Melissa Reeves (2018)

Bananas and Melissa Reeves met while filming The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018. They were rumoured to spend time together after leaving the show. During the reunion special, a clip showed Melissa in Johnny's hotel room in Prague, wrapped in his Challenge flag. They both denied that anything happened between them, with Johnny saying,

What happens in Prague stays in Prague.

Angela Babicz (2018)

Devenanzio and Angela Babicz had a brief romantic involvement during their time on The Challenge: Final Reckoning in 2018. Their relationship sparked a lot of speculation among other contestants, with many believing it was a strategic move to advance in the game.

Johnny Bananas denied these claims while talking to Hollywood Life, stating that their connection was genuine and not just for gameplay. After the show, their relationship did not seem to continue.

Natalie Negrotti (2017-2018)

Bananas and reality TV star Natalie Negrotti had a brief showmance during their time on The Challenge: Vendettas. They were even spotted on a date after the season ended. Natalie has since come out as pansexual and previously dated Stephanie Cooler.

Hannah Teter (2012-2017)

Johnny Bananas' relationship with Olympic snowboarder and gold medalist Hannah Teter is one of his longest-lasting. They kept their five-year relationship relatively private. Devenanzio mentioned their breakup during the season premiere of The Challenge: Vendetta in 2017, stating,

This is the first Challenge I've come on as a single man. The Banana has left his bunch. Me and my girlfriend for five years called it quits. So here I am, single and naked as the day I was born.

Nany Gonzalez (2011)

Devenanzio and Nany González first met during Nany's season of The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011 and grew close. They briefly dated, but Nany ended it because she found Johnny untrustworthy.

Their paths crossed again in multiple seasons of The Challenge, where they competed together. The two have maintained a platonic friendship.

Camila Nakagawa (2010-2011)

Devenanzio and Camila Nakagawa first connected in 2010 during The Challenge: Cutthroat season where they dated briefly. They later teamed up for The Challenge: Battle of the Exes in 2012, where they won the competition. Despite their strong partnership on the show, their romantic relationship did not develop further after the show.

Casey Cooper (2006)

Casey Cooper was Johnny Bananas' girlfriend in 2006 during their time on The Challenge: Fresh Meat. Their relationship was short-lived and did not extend beyond the show. Casey is currently married to Kyle Toups.

FAQs

Johnny Devenanzio's love life remains a topic of intrigue among fans due to the high-profile nature of his career. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about his relationships;

Are Johnny Bananas and Moriah still together?

Bananas and Moriah Jadea are no longer dating. They had a brief romance during and after filming The Challenge: Ride or Dies in 2022 and 2023.

Are Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett together?

Devenanzio and Morgan Willet are not in a relationship. They broke up in September 2021 after dating for about two years.

Is Johnny Bananas' single?

The Challenge star is currently single. He has not officially confirmed being in a relationship and has not been spotted with anyone recently.

Is Johnny Bananas married?

Johnny Devenanzio is not married. He has been in several high-profile relationships, but none has led to marriage.

Is Johnny Bananas gay?

There is no reliable evidence to suggest that Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio is gay. His relationships and interactions over the years have been with women.

Johnny Bananas' wife is not in the picture yet despite his numerous relationships. The reality TV star has not publicly disclosed any plans for marriage.

