Several well-known South African brands announced special treats for voters heading to the polls on 4 November 2026

Wimpy, Spur, Krispy Kreme, Vovo Telo, Sorbet and others are offering free products and discounts to anyone who votes

Voters need to show their inked thumb or finger to qualify, but should check each brand's terms and conditions before visiting

Some SA businesses are offerig free treats for voters on November. Images: Alexander Joe and Karl Tapales

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans heading to the polls for the 2026 Local Government Elections on Wednesday, 4 November, have more than democracy to look forward to. A number of well-known brands are sweetening the deal with free food, drinks, and discounts for anyone who casts a vote.

The main voting day follows special voting held on Monday, 2 November, and Tuesday, 3 November, giving eligible citizens multiple opportunities to elect their local representatives.

Free treats waiting for voters at the door

According to Newsday, several popular chains have confirmed what they are offering. Spur is giving voters a free soft-serve ice cream with the purchase of any main meal. Wimpy is handing out a free Short Cappuccino or Short Hot Chocolate.

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Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed Doughnut, while Vovo Telo will treat customers to a free cappuccino alongside their order. Hennies is also giving voters a complimentary drink after they cast their ballots.

For those in need of a little pampering, Sorbet is offering a 10% discount on any manicure on both 4 and 5 November.

Other local businesses, including Zuney Wagyu, The Millhouse Kitchen and Superspar Levyvale, have also put together promotions for voters. In most cases, proof of voting comes in the form of a visible ink mark on the left thumb or finger, so voters should keep that in mind before washing their hands.

Voters can claim a free Original Glazed Doughnut by showing their inked finger.

South Africans are encouraged to check the specific terms and conditions of each promotion before visiting, as some require a purchase and may be available only while stocks last.

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Leaders urge South Africans to vote

Beyond the freebies, several prominent voices have called on citizens to participate in the elections. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni reminded voters that casting a ballot is both a constitutional right and a way to hold elected councillors accountable.

The Joburg Crisis Alliance urged eligible Johannesburg residents in particular to turn out, framing the elections as a critical moment to address the city's ongoing challenges.

Nandi Madida encourages women to vote

Previously, Briefly News reported that podcaster and celebrity Nandi Madida urged South African mothers to gather in numbers and vote. On Friday, 1 May 2026, the singer and media personality took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to send out an urgent call to action to fellow black mothers, emphasising that they held the largest voting power in South Africa. Her powerful message struck a chord with many, sparking a wave of support across social media. With women making up the majority of the voters' roll, their turnout is expected to be the deciding factor in the upcoming polls.

Source: Briefly News