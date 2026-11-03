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"Navigated Skies with Grace": SA Airways Mourns Beloved Pilot Captain Winterton After Sudden Passing
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"Navigated Skies with Grace": SA Airways Mourns Beloved Pilot Captain Winterton After Sudden Passing

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • The South African Airways Museum Society announced the sudden passing of beloved SAA pilot Captain Winterton on 3 November 2026
  • Captain Winterton was remembered for his warmth, humility and decades of dedicated service in the skies
  • Colleagues, friends and aviation enthusiasts paid tribute to a man who made everyone around him feel seen

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South Africa mourns SAA pilot Captain Winterton after sudden passing
SAA Captain Winterton has passed. Image: South African Airways Museum Society
Source: Facebook

South Africa is mourning the loss of a beloved South African Airways pilot, Captain Winterton, whose sudden passing has left the aviation community heartbroken.

The South African Airways Museum Society broke the news on Facebook on 3 November 2026, describing the pilot as a much-loved figure who

"touched so many lives and navigated the skies with grace and dedication."

Captain Winterton had most recently been seen in good spirits at the SAAMS 40th Anniversary DC-4 Skymaster Faux Flight held at Rand Airport on 5 April 2026, where he was photographed in command of the commemorative event.

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A pilot who left his mark

Those who knew Captain Winterton described him not just as a skilled aviator, but as a genuinely kind human being. Colleagues recalled a man who made every workplace better simply by being in it, whether in the skies over South Africa or during his early aviation career in Namibia.

The tributes that poured in painted a picture of someone who carried both authority and warmth in equal measure, a rare quality in any profession.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi pays tribute to Captain Winterton

South Africans who knew and worked with Captain Winterton shared their grief in the comments:

Trevor Powell wrote:

"A true gentleman. Rest well Mike 💔"

Lois Kinsley-Timm said:

"Such a kind gentleman. Rest in perfect peace Captain Winterton 😢🙏💔"

Daleen Ras shared:

"He made the world a kinder place. Sad news."

Iman Baloyi added:

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"What a pleasant gentleman who made everyone around him feel seen and heard 😢😢😢"

Jackie Woker reflected:

"Worked with Mike in his early aviation days in Namibia. He was always friendly and a great colleague. May he RIP"

The Society closed its tribute by asking that those who knew him find comfort in the memories he left behind, and extended its thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za

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