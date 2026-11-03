A Gauteng elderly woman was interviewed on camera the day before the 2026 South African Municipal Elections

She listed everyone she felt had abandoned her community over the ongoing water and sanitation crisis

South Africans online shared the clip widely, saying her words captured exactly how many residents felt

An elderly woman was interviewed about the upcoming elections. Images: @Sunflowerreal/X

Source: Twitter

A Gauteng grandmother left South Africans nodding in agreement after a televised interview ahead of the 2026 Municipal Elections struck a very raw nerve online.

The clip was shared on X by @Sunflowerreal on 3 November 2026, the evening before voting day. It was filmed outdoors in a garden setting and broadcast as part of a live TikTok news stream, with a lower-third graphic identifying the segment as related to the SA Human Rights Commission's upcoming Gauteng water and sanitation report.

When an interviewer asked the elderly woman how she was feeling and whether she thought things would change, she did not hold back.

"The president has deserted us, the government has deserted us, the ANC has deserted us, the mayor of Joburg has deserted us, Randwater has deserted us, Joburgwater has deserted us," she said. "We are in the dwang."

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Water crisis boils over before polls

Her words landed on the eve of a significant political moment. South Africans across the country were set to vote in the 2026 Municipal Elections on 4 November 2026, with polling stations open from 07:00 to 21:00. The elections put local service delivery, including water access, squarely in the spotlight.

The tannie's frustration was pointed squarely at every level of authority, from national government down to municipal utilities. Her methodical list of those she felt had failed her community gave voice to a sentiment many Gauteng residents had been expressing for months.

Watch the clip that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi reacts to the tannie's words

South Africans in the comments section on the X page were quick to share their thoughts:

@SMukwakungu wrote:

"This is a sad reality...the way she listed the sequence of desertion. The whole of SA needs to be rebooted!!!!!"

@LadyFear1 said:

"This is going to play in my head all day...in the dwaaaaaang!"

@GraciDynasty added:

"The water has reached the VIP Section in the Titanic."

@LrtMoleke noted:

"And they don't hear them ke sana; they are sorted with our tax money."

@ayandamungoni shared:

"I hear her yazi, the dwang we are in sana."

@L3rato_Mofokeng joked:

"He forgot to add Jesus, kubi [it's bad]."

@Nnancy791113 wrote:

"Hey ziyakhala [they are crying out]."

More on the 2026 local government elections

Briefly News recently reported on how MK Party regional organiser Lastborn Shazi was shot dead at his Umzumbe home while logged into a virtual election planning meeting.

recently reported on how MK Party regional organiser Lastborn Shazi was shot dead at his Umzumbe home while logged into a virtual election planning meeting. General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi urged party unity after an ActionSA member and an MK Party organiser were killed, cautioning against assuming the deaths were politically motivated.

Voters can find out what to know before casting their votes, including what they may and may not bring into voting stations.

Source: Briefly News