A Toyota Quantum carrying learners overturned on the N1 highway between Evaton and Vanderbijlpark

Police explained that the driver reportedly lost control after the left front tyre burst, sending the vehicle off the road

The accident renewed concerns about scholar transport safety following a deadly crash in the same area earlier this year

Scholar transport safety fears have grown after a minibus carrying 18 learners overturned near Vanderbijlpark. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The safety of private scholar transport is once again under intense scrutiny across the Vaal Triangle after a minibus ferrying 18 learners overturned on the N1 highway between Evaton and Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday morning.

The incident has triggered widespread alarm among parents and civic groups, stirring painful memories of the devastating January 2026 crash on the old Golden Highway near Vanderbijlpark that claimed the lives of 14 learners.

That tragedy—involving an overloaded, unroadworthy vehicle driven by an individual with an expired professional driving permit—prompted calls for reform that many residents feel remain unaddressed.

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18 learners injured in latest crash

Reports surfaced online about the crash, which occurred on 3 November 2026 at approximately 06:40.

The white Toyota Quantum was taking learners to nearby schools when the driver lost control after the left front tyre burst, veering off the carriageway before rolling over. While no fatalities were reported, the accident has deepened anxieties over the mechanical condition and regulatory oversight of vehicles trusted with children's lives.

Following the crash, community organisation Sukuma Lutsha Developments NPC issued an appeal for collective vigilance.

"The safety of our children must always remain a collective responsibility. Our children are our future and protecting them requires vigilance, care and active involvement from everyone," founder Luthando William Bottoman stated.

The organisation also called on motorists to exercise heightened caution around school corridors and pedestrian crossings frequented by learners.

How did South Africans react?

Public reaction erupted across social media, where initial relief that no lives were lost was quickly overshadowed by outrage and demands for systemic reform.

San-Mari Kitty Minatto said:

"Grateful that there weren't any fatalities. These poor kids, I hope no one suffered serious injuries and that all the kids are okay."

Bernadine Bekkie Rorke urged:

"It is your responsibility as a parent to make sure that the transport/driver used to transport your children is up to par. Please start protecting your children; there have been too many little ones' lives lost due to incompetent and unsafe drivers, especially taxis. I pray for a speedy recovery for all those babas that got hurt, as well as the emotional trauma they all had to go through witnessing everything."

Mbhoni Maswanganyi stated:

"I think there must be a specialised scholar transport unit that must be created in all provinces. Secondly, the traffic department must create a system to capture data on all scholar transport drivers, and it must be linked to their specific vehicle, so that it will be easy to track. Lastly, the government must ensure this road has cameras."

Lulamile Lulama added:

"This is so sad. Our kids are writing final exams now, and they need to be safe. What is happening on our roads? Speedy recovery to all the learners. This reminds me of the January accident in Vanderbijlpark again."

William Makhubo added:

"Our drivers need to take more responsibility when they are sitting in the driver's seat. We pray for protection for our kids, including the drivers as well. The car must be in good condition to transport our kids. We can't allow this to happen. Owners, pick the right drivers and pay them well, please."

Jojo Joja exclaimed:

"It starts with us as parents. We must stop going for cheaper transport fees; we don't do proper investigation on these transports. Even the school buses; some are not roadworthy. Just because it's the school bus, we are afraid to ask questions. Stop telling people to pray; it's not wrong to pray, but parents must stand up and take action."

Taxi owner opens up on son's role in fatal crash

Briefly News reported that the owner of the minibus taxi involved in the Vaal crash spoke about his son's role in the incident.

Jimmy Vinger, Ayanda's father, recalled the moment he found out what happened and how he had to tell the parents.

Vinger's son and daughter were both in the taxi and survived the fatal crash, which left 14 students dead.

Source: Briefly News