Malcolm Marx has looked back on a crucial moment during his school rugby days that helped shape his professional career

The Springbok hooker faced a difficult adjustment, with some early challenges threatening to derail his progress

A former Springbok coach played an important role in setting the 32-year-old on a different path

Malcolm Marx has opened up about the schoolboy rugby decision that helped shape his successful Springbok career. Image: John Dickson / Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Springbok star Malcolm Marx has credited former national coach Heyneke Meyer with influencing a decision that helped shape his successful rugby career. The 32-year-old made the revelation while reflecting on his journey from schoolboy rugby to becoming one of the world's leading hookers.

Marx explained that he was playing as a blindside flanker at King Edward VII School (KES) in Johannesburg before a suggestion from Meyer prompted him to consider a move to hooker. The positional change came during his matric year and presented several new challenges.

How Heyneke Meyer influenced Malcolm Marx’s position change

Speaking on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, Marx recalled how the suggestion reached his school coach.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

“I was a seven [flank],” he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

He explained that Meyer suggested trying him at hooker, with the understanding that he could return to the loose forwards if the experiment did not work.

Marx was willing to take the opportunity.

“So I just said, ‘Ja, well, got nothing to lose. Let’s just give it a go,’” he recalled.

Malcolm Marx struggled with hooker responsibilities

The transition was not straightforward. Marx admitted that throwing into lineouts was particularly difficult because he had little previous experience.

He received assistance from former Springbok and Bulls assistant coach John McFarland, who worked with him during his off days.

“He corrected a lot of the stuff that I was doing wrong,” Marx explained.

Scrummaging also presented an early challenge. Marx recalled struggling during his first sessions against the scrum machine.

Springbok star reflects on overcoming pressure

Marx also discussed the mental demands of playing hooker, particularly when a lineout mistake could affect a team's chances of winning.

He eventually learnt that errors were part of the game and that focusing on the next task mattered more than dwelling on mistakes.

The 94-cap Springbok has since established himself among the leading hookers in world rugby. His experience shows how an opportunity taken in school helped shape his international career.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx will return to South Africa after the 2026/27 season, ending his six-year association with Japanese club Kubota Spears. Image: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm Marx confirms return to South Africa after Japan stint

Briefly News previously reported that Malcolm Marx will leave Japanese club Kubota Spears after the 2026/27 season, bringing his six-year stay in Japan to an end. The Springbok hooker explained that family circumstances influenced his decision to return to South Africa.

The development has also sparked interest in his next move, with reports linking him to the Bulls. Marx is expected to complete one final campaign with Kubota before beginning the next chapter of his career.

Source: Briefly News