Spanish striker Jesús de Miguel died after a collision during a CD Tenerife match, sending shockwaves through the football world

Lionel Messi broke his silence on Instagram, sharing a photo of De Miguel alongside a heartfelt message for the player's family

Cristiano Ronaldo also took to social media to mourn De Miguel, as goalkeeper Jesús Owono announced he would not play for a month out of respect

The football world was left in mourning after CD Tenerife confirmed the death of Spanish striker Jesús de Miguel in the early hours of 3 November, following a heavy collision with goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a match.

The news drew an outpouring of grief from across the sport, with global icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among those who broke their silence on social media to honour the late player.

Messi and Ronaldo share heartfelt message on Instagram

Messi took to his Instagram story to post a photo of De Miguel, accompanying it with a personal message directed at those closest to the striker.

"There are no words. My condolences and much strength to all his family and friends. May he rest in peace," the Inter Miami forward wrote.

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Ronaldo similarly used Instagram to offer his condolences, sharing a photo of De Miguel alongside a brief but sombre statement.

"A tragedy. No words... Sending strength to his family. Rest in peace," the Al Nassr star wrote.

Owono devastated after fatal collision

Owono, the goalkeeper involved in the collision that led to De Miguel's death, was left deeply shaken by the tragedy. He subsequently announced that, as a mark of respect for his fellow player, he would not feature in any matches for one month.

CD Tenerife broke the news officially on social media during the early morning hours of 3 November, confirming De Miguel's passing and plunging the club and its supporters into grief.

Source: Briefly News